From the Pitch to the Clinic: Why Footballers Are Leading the Hair Transplant Trend

It used to be that hair transplants were whispered about in hushed tones. Today, thanks in part to high-profile footballers, the procedure is not just normalised — it’s aspirational.

Players like Wayne Rooney made headlines when they spoke openly about their own transplants, shattering the stigma that once surrounded the surgery. Suddenly, fans weren’t mocking players for “cheating baldness” — they were asking where they had it done.

In the high-stakes world of professional football, where athletes are scrutinised by millions of fans and cameras every week, it’s no surprise that players want to look and feel their best both on and off the pitch.