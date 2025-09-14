What Movers Need to Provide an Accurate Estimate

When people reach out for a moving quote, the first instinct is often to say, “It’s just a few boxes and furniture.” But once we walk through a home, it quickly becomes clear that the details matter. The difference between two staircases and four, or a 16-foot truck and a 26-foot truck, can mean hours of extra time and a higher bill. To keep surprises to a minimum, here’s the information movers really need to give you an accurate estimate.