What Movers Need to Provide an Accurate Estimate
When people reach out for a moving quote, the first instinct is often to say, “It’s just a few boxes and furniture.” But once we walk through a home, it quickly becomes clear that the details matter. The difference between two staircases and four, or a 16-foot truck and a 26-foot truck, can mean hours of extra time and a higher bill. To keep surprises to a minimum, here’s the information movers really need to give you an accurate estimate.
Scheduling
We’ll ask for your primary move date and at least one or two alternate dates. This gives us flexibility if your first choice fills up — and helps us lock in a crew for you without last-minute scrambling.
Access at Each Location
This is often underestimated, but it makes the biggest difference in crew size and timing:
Staircases: Inside and outside — we need the exact number. Four floors of walk-up is a very different job than one flight from the sidewalk.
Elevators: Let us know if they’re freight or passenger, and whether there are time restrictions.
Distance from truck to door: Long walks, tricky parking, or loading dock rules all add up.
Tight turns/narrow halls: These can require extra maneuvering or even a hoist through a balcony or window.
What We’re Moving
Volume is everything. The more we know up front, the smoother it goes:
How long you’ve lived there: It’s a surprisingly good indicator of how much stuff you’ve accumulated.
Box count: Even a rough estimate helps.
Furniture list: Room-by-room is best.
Hidden spaces: Basements, attics, garages, and sheds are easy to forget but usually full.
Special items: Pianos, safes, gym equipment, antiques — all require special handling.
Packing
Will you be packed and ready when the crew arrives? Or do you need help? Common options include:
Full packing service: We box everything.
Partial packing service: Often just the kitchen, artwork, or fragile items.
DIY: You handle it all — just be sure it’s done before move day.
Why It Matters
An accurate estimate isn’t about nitpicking — it’s about matching the right truck and the right crew to your job. Underestimating staircases, forgetting about the shed, or waiting until the last minute to mention a storage unit can mean more time, more cost, and more stress. When Safe Responsible Movers ask these questions, it’s not to make things complicated — it’s to make sure moving day goes as smoothly as possible.
