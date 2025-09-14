Which Garrett Metal Detector Is Best for Beginners?

Is the Garrett ACE 200 good for kids?

Yes, its lightweight design makes it suitable for older children who want to try metal detecting.

Can you use Garrett beginner detectors on the beach?

Yes, though the ACE series works best on dry sand. For wet sand and water, the AT Pro performs better.

How deep can Garrett beginner detectors go?

Typically 6–10 inches depending on soil conditions, with the ACE 400 and AT Pro offering slightly greater depth.