How to Get the MiCA License

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is the European Union’s comprehensive legal framework that regulates cryptocurrencies, tokens, and related services. Unlike fragmented national rules, MiCA provides a single licensing regime across all EU member states, ensuring that once a company is licensed in one EU country, it can operate throughout the Union.

For entrepreneurs and crypto companies, obtaining a MiCA license is the gateway to building trust with investors, offering compliant services, and scaling across the European market.