How to Get the MiCA License
The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is the European Union’s comprehensive legal framework that regulates cryptocurrencies, tokens, and related services. Unlike fragmented national rules, MiCA provides a single licensing regime across all EU member states, ensuring that once a company is licensed in one EU country, it can operate throughout the Union.
For entrepreneurs and crypto companies, obtaining a MiCA license is the gateway to building trust with investors, offering compliant services, and scaling across the European market.
Key benefits of the MiCA license include:
Passporting rights across all EU states
Regulatory clarity and investor protection
Stronger reputation with banks, partners, and clients
Legal certainty for stablecoins and tokenized assets
👉 For an in-depth breakdown, see mica license.
Who Needs a MiCA License?
The regulation applies to both issuers of crypto-assets and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). You may need a MiCA license if your business falls into one of these categories:
Crypto exchanges – facilitating trading between tokens and fiat currencies
Wallet providers – offering custody services for digital assets
Token issuers – creating utility tokens, asset-referenced tokens, or e-money tokens
Advisors and brokers – providing investment advice on crypto-assets
Stablecoin operators – managing tokens pegged to fiat or commodities
Even if you already operate under national licenses (like Estonia’s crypto license or Lithuania’s VASP license), MiCA will become the standard framework after full implementation in 2024–2025.
Requirements for Obtaining the MiCA License
To qualify, applicants must meet strict organizational, financial, and compliance requirements.
1. Legal entity
The applicant must be a registered company within the EU. Most choose countries like Estonia, Lithuania, Cyprus, or Malta for their business-friendly environments.
2. Share capital requirements
Depending on the activity, minimum capital is required. For example:
Custody and exchange services: €125,000–€150,000
Other CASP activities: around €50,000
3. Governance structure
Fit and proper management team
Transparent ownership structure
Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance officers
4. Operational and risk management
Internal control systems
IT security protocols
Complaint handling and conflict resolution procedures
5. AML & KYC compliance
Full adherence to EU AMLD5/AMLD6 regulations, including customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, and reporting obligations.
Stages of Getting the MiCA License
The process can be divided into six main steps:
Step 1 – Preparation (1–2 months)
Assess whether your business model falls under MiCA
Choose the most suitable EU jurisdiction
Prepare financial plan and compliance policies
Step 2 – Incorporation of the company (1–2 weeks)
Register your company in the chosen EU country
Appoint directors and compliance officers
Step 3 – Drafting internal policies (1–2 months)
AML/KYC policy
Risk management policy
IT and cybersecurity policy
Step 4 – Application submission (2–3 months)
Submit application to the national competent authority (NCA)
Provide full documentation package: business plan, governance, capital proof, IT systems, etc.
Step 5 – Review and feedback (3–6 months)
The regulator reviews the application
Requests for clarifications or additional documents are common
Applicant must respond promptly
Step 6 – License approval and passporting (up to 12 months)
Once approved, you receive the MiCA license
The license is valid across all EU states via passporting
Timeline: How Long Does It Take?
StageEstimated DurationPreparation & strategy1–2 monthsCompany incorporation1–2 weeksDrafting policies1–2 monthsApplication submission2–3 monthsRegulatory review3–6 monthsFinal approval9–12 months total
In total, the MiCA license process usually takes 9 to 12 months, depending on the jurisdiction and regulator’s efficiency.
Costs Involved
The cost of obtaining the MiCA license varies depending on the jurisdiction, company setup, and legal support.
Typical expenses include:
Company registration: €3,000–€6,000
Legal & consulting fees: €20,000–€60,000
Share capital (locked in): €50,000–€150,000
Annual compliance & audit costs: €10,000–€30,000
While the upfront investment is significant, it opens the door to 28 EU member states under one regulatory umbrella.
Challenges Companies Face
Entrepreneurs often underestimate the complexity of the process. The most common challenges include:
Preparing AML/KYC frameworks that meet strict EU standards
Demonstrating adequate financial resources and liquidity
Building IT infrastructure with high security standards
Communicating effectively with regulators
Proper legal and compliance support is essential to avoid delays or rejections.
Best EU Jurisdictions for MiCA Licensing
Although MiCA harmonizes rules across the EU, national regulators still process applications. Some jurisdictions are faster, more experienced, or more cost-efficient.
Popular jurisdictions include:
Estonia – fast company setup, digital infrastructure
Lithuania – well-known for crypto regulation, fintech hub
Malta – established financial center for blockchain projects
Cyprus – tax-friendly, large financial services sector
Germany & France – stricter, but good for big players
Practical Tips for Applicants
Start early – the sooner you prepare policies, the better
Engage compliance professionals – regulators expect detailed documentation
Choose the right jurisdiction – balancing cost, reputation, and regulator efficiency is key
Plan your finances – capital requirements are strict, and regulators check liquidity
Think long-term – MiCA is not only about licensing, but about building sustainable operations in the EU
Final Thoughts
The MiCA license is a cornerstone for companies aiming to operate in the European crypto market. While the process is complex and time-consuming, it provides legal certainty, EU-wide access, and business credibility.
By understanding the requirements, planning the steps, and engaging with professionals, entrepreneurs can successfully secure their license and position themselves for growth in the regulated crypto space.
👉 Learn more here: mica license.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter