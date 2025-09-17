Investing in Irish Properties: The Proper Way of Moving to Ireland from the US or Wasting Money?

Foreigners can purchase real estate, businesses, or residential properties in Ireland. As a US citizen, you can buy Irish property, whether you intend to live there part-time or rent it out as an investment. While buying property in Ireland as an American is relatively straightforward, moving to Ireland from US through the purchase of property is not feasible. Ireland doesn't offer a golden visa scheme like some countries, which grant automatic residency to individuals through real estate purchases.

If your goal is to immigrate to Ireland, you must explore the Irish visa options that align with your travel purpose. The Irish Short Stay ‘C’ Visas only allow for a 90-day temporary stay in Ireland. However, the Long Stay ‘D’ Visas can allow you to stay in the country for more than 90 days. If you want immigration to Ireland, the best visa type you can choose is a Long Stay ‘D’ Visa, depending on your travel purpose. This Irish visa category enables individuals to reside in Ireland on a long-term basis, providing a pathway to permanent residency. The visas include: