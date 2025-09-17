The New Luxury: Why 'Access to Great Design' is the Ultimate Home Trend

For generations, the definition of a "luxury" home was straightforward. It was about square footage, expensive zip codes, and rooms filled with heavy, important furniture—pieces that acted as status symbols, often seen but rarely used.

But a quiet revolution is underway.

For a new generation of design-lovers, the ultimate luxury isn't about owning the most expensive things. It’s about having access to a richer life, meaningful experiences, and a space that genuinely reflects a personal point of view. The new luxury isn't ownership at all; it's access. And in the home, that translates to one core idea: access to great design.

This isn't just a fleeting trend; it’s a fundamental shift in values, redefining how we approach the very concept of a beautiful home.