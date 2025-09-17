Looking for a place to buy is an exciting experience. Once you have saved enough money to buy a home, then comes the countless hours of searching for real estate, Googling the safety of each neighbourhood, and making lists of things to look out for when you are at a viewing.

Having a list which you have put together beforehand helps take the pressure off of you having to think on the spot about things to ask when you are looking at real estate. It ensures you don’t forget any important questions and allows you to stay focused during the viewing. It also makes you think of things which you may not have thought of if you had not done the research beforehand.

When it comes to the various things to consider, the list can be quite extensive (depending on your priorities and personal preferences). You may want to take into consideration the amount of space in each room you visit, any external damage you can see from your eye, as well as any internal damage. You should also take into account the appliances inside the property as well as any tech which they may have installed - such as Google Nest.

Keep on reading for our guide on things to consider when viewing a property you may buy.