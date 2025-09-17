Things to consider when viewing a property you may buy
Looking for a place to buy is an exciting experience. Once you have saved enough money to buy a home, then comes the countless hours of searching for real estate, Googling the safety of each neighbourhood, and making lists of things to look out for when you are at a viewing.
Having a list which you have put together beforehand helps take the pressure off of you having to think on the spot about things to ask when you are looking at real estate. It ensures you don’t forget any important questions and allows you to stay focused during the viewing. It also makes you think of things which you may not have thought of if you had not done the research beforehand.
When it comes to the various things to consider, the list can be quite extensive (depending on your priorities and personal preferences). You may want to take into consideration the amount of space in each room you visit, any external damage you can see from your eye, as well as any internal damage. You should also take into account the appliances inside the property as well as any tech which they may have installed - such as Google Nest.
Keep on reading for our guide on things to consider when viewing a property you may buy.
External damage
A good place to start is the exterior of the property. When viewing, make sure you walk around the whole building and keep a close eye on any damage which you can see from your own eyes. Are there any cracks in the brickwork? Does the roof have any missing tiles, or are there any signs of damp? Hopefully, there aren’t any, but if you do see something, you will have to take into account any repairs that you may have to carry out if you’re to purchase the property.
Internal damage
Similar to external damage, the same rules apply to the home's interiors. When walking around, keep an eye out for any internal damage that may need to be repaired when you move in or before you move in. Are there any signs of damp or mould on the ceilings? What’s the state of the walls, floors, and ceilings? Are there any unpleasant smells (this could signal plumbing or damp issues)? Do windows and doors open/close properly? What we always suggest is to ask the estate agent to let you walk around the property without them, this way you don’t have any pressure or them distracting you. You can also take some photos whilst looking around, in case you forget anything.
Appliances to be left in the property
When moving, it’s not uncommon for the previous owners to leave some of the appliances which they have previously bought. This could be because they want something new, in their new property or that it doesn’t fit in their new property (this can be the case for any custom-designed appliances). Whilst viewing, make sure you ask the person showing you around about the appliances and for them to show you - this way you know if you want them or not.
Tech which has been installed
Technology is always evolving and being installed in homes to help make improvements. A lot of property owners will have tech installed, which may not initially be obvious to you. We mentioned above, but a popular piece of tech that is popular is the Google Nest as a thermostat system. Smart lighting is another piece of tech which a lot of people have installed, as well as home security tech, such as Ring Doorbells or smart locks.
The location of the property
Even if the house ticks all your boxes, the surrounding area matters just as much - the last thing you want is to feel unsafe in your home. Make sure you dedicate some time to researching the crime rate in the area, as well as potentially asking people who live locally what they love about the area. You also want to take into account the local amenities, such as the shops, fitness facilities, entertainment options, schools and more.
If it’s possible, a good suggestion would be to visit the property at various times throughout the day to get a good representation of the busyness. Visit at a quiet time as well as at what you would consider a peak time.
The layout of the property
Does the layout of the property make sense, or are you going to have issues with it? The layout is so important, as this can make or break how much you love a property. This is very much a personal thing, but a few examples could be - bedrooms right next to the main living area (this can be annoying if you have guests round and a child sleeping), only one bathroom upstairs (or downstairs) – this can be tricky for families or guests or awkward room shapes, some rooms may be hard to furnish due to odd corners or limited wall space.
We hope our guide has given you some useful pointers for when you are next at a viewing. In addition to the above, a useful thing to do when viewing a property is to bring a notebook with you or make notes on your phone, whilst walking around. This way, you can jot down anything that pops out when viewing, so you don’t forget. And if you can, try to get as many photos of the property as you can; this way, you can refer back to these if you have forgotten to look out for something - this can be very helpful if you are not sure about the layout of a particular room in the luxury home you have viewed.
Are you planning on moving soon, and if so, will you be sticking to your local area or completely relocating? What considerations are key for you when walking around a property you may want to buy? Is there anything missing in our guide that you think we should be adding? Let us know in the comment box below. We look forward to hearing from you.
