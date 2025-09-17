Tbilisi sneaks up on you. One minute you’re on a quiet cobblestone lane and the next you’re staring at glass-and-steel curves over the Mtkvari River, chewing on churchkhela and thinking… huh, this city is a mash-up that somehow works.

Most people first roll in through car hire Tbilisi airport (honestly the easiest way to skip the bus shuffle and just dive straight in)...

And if you’re planning your route after that, the Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi will cover a big, satisfying slice of the city—history, hot springs, hilltop views, flea markets, and one gigantic monument that looks like it fell out of a myth.

I’ll keep it practical, a little opinionated, and yes, slightly messy—because that’s how Tbilisi feels (in a good way).