Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi
Tbilisi sneaks up on you. One minute you’re on a quiet cobblestone lane and the next you’re staring at glass-and-steel curves over the Mtkvari River, chewing on churchkhela and thinking… huh, this city is a mash-up that somehow works.
Most people first roll in through car hire Tbilisi airport (honestly the easiest way to skip the bus shuffle and just dive straight in)...
And if you’re planning your route after that, the Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi will cover a big, satisfying slice of the city—history, hot springs, hilltop views, flea markets, and one gigantic monument that looks like it fell out of a myth.
I’ll keep it practical, a little opinionated, and yes, slightly messy—because that’s how Tbilisi feels (in a good way).
1) Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi: Narikala Fortress & the Cable Car
If you only do one “classic,” make it this. Hop the cable car from Rike Park, float over the Peace Bridge like a slow-motion drone shot, and step out under the watch of Kartlis Deda (Mother of Georgia). The fortress itself is partly ruined, which I kind of love—nothing over-curated, just wind, stones, and that long view down to the Old Town’s brick domes.
Where: Rike Park to Narikala (cable car); Old Tbilisi.
Best time: Sunset. The city goes gold and you’ll take too many photos.
Logistics: Buy the cable car ticket at the kiosk; small cash helps. Wear shoes with grip—the footpaths can be dusty and slippery.
Mini moment: First time up here, the clouds cleared and I actually said “oh wow” out loud to no one. Embarrassing. Worth it.
Pro Tip: Ride up by cable car, walk down into the Old Town to land right by the sulfur baths for your next stop.
2) Abanotubani Sulfur Baths (and the blue-tiled Orbeliani Bath)
You’ll smell it before you see it—egg-ish, yes, but comforting, like the city is exhaling. The domed brick bathhouses of Abanotubani sit on natural hot springs that have soothed people for centuries. Book a private room if you want your own pool and marble slab (scrub optional but… do it). Or go public and chat with locals; either way, you’ll float out lighter.
Where: Old Tbilisi, below Narikala.
Best time: Late afternoon or evening, especially after a long walking day.
Logistics: Message bathhouses on WhatsApp/Insta for reservations; bring a swimsuit (some places rent).
Pro Tip: If you only want one bathhouse, pick Orbeliani—that azure mosaic façade is the postcard.
3) Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba) — the “whoa, that’s big” moment
Sameba dominates the skyline from its hill in Avlabari. It’s modern by Georgian standards (consecrated in 2004) but feels timeless, with layered stone, high domes, and quiet courtyards where the hum of the city fades. Inside, the vertical space swallows you in the best way.
Where: Avlabari (quick taxi/Bolt or a manageable uphill walk).
Best time: Morning for soft light and fewer tour groups.
Logistics: Modest dress is appreciated; photography rules vary—be discreet.
Tiny confession: I sat on a bench outside and just listened to bells. Didn’t plan it. Stayed twenty minutes.
4) Rustaveli Avenue & the Georgian National Museum (culture without trying too hard)
Every city has its “grand” street; Rustaveli is Tbilisi’s—lined with theaters, the Parliament, cafés, and the Georgian National Museum (don’t miss the archaeological gold rooms). It’s where you feel that late-19th-century European swagger blending with Soviet façades and today’s espresso culture.
Where: Rustaveli Metro area.
Best time: Late morning into lunch; evenings for people-watching.
Logistics: Museum tickets are inexpensive; plan 60–90 minutes.
Pro Tip: Pair Rustaveli with a detour to Liberty Square and a stroll down to Gudiashvili and Erekle II streets for outdoor wine bars and snacking (khinkali if you’re hungry, always khinkali).
5) Mtatsminda Park & the Funicular (childlike joy + skyline views)
Yes, it’s an amusement park. No, you’re not too old. The funicular ride up is half the thrill; the views at the top do the rest. Grab a simple snack, ride the Ferris wheel if you’re feeling cheesy (I did, zero regrets), and watch the city sprawl like a map.
Where: Funicular lower station just above Rustaveli.
Best time: Blue hour into night when the city lights spark.
Logistics: The funicular uses a transit card—top it up at the station.
PS: The old-school restaurant near the summit does solid starters; order pkhali and a salad if you’re not ready for a full supra.
6) Dry Bridge Flea Market (treasures, oddities, and “did I just buy a Soviet camera?”)
Part gallery, part attic sale, the Dry Bridge Market is where artists, antique dealers, and everyone’s grandma’s cupboard collide. Paintings on railings. Silverware. Porcelain. Old film cameras that may or may not work (mine… didn’t, but I love it anyway).
Where: By the river near Dedaena Park, between Rustaveli and Marjanishvili.
Best time: Weekend late morning; earlier is better for finds.
Logistics: Cash is king; bargain kindly.
Pro Tip: If you’re collecting anything fragile, bring bubble wrap in your daypack. Your future self will thank you.
7) Fabrika Tbilisi (industrial-cool courtyard + creative hub)
An old sewing factory turned hostel/creative complex, Fabrika is Tbilisi’s hipster heartbeat—murals, studios, indie shops, easy food (khachapuri + natural wine? yes), and a courtyard that fills with locals and adventurous travelers. It’s the “I just wanted a coffee and now it’s 10 pm” kind of place.
Where: Marjanishvili neighborhood (easy by metro).
Best time: Late afternoon into evening.
Logistics: Come casual. Many shops take cards, some stands prefer cash.
Note to self: Every time I plan a “quick stop,” I end up staying for conversations with strangers. That’s Fabrika’s trick.
8) The Chronicle of Georgia (the giant monument no one told you about)
On a hill above the Tbilisi Sea (a reservoir, not the actual sea), the Chronicle of Georgia stands like a colossal stone book—thirty-meter pillars carved with kings, queens, and biblical scenes. Dramatic. Moody. A little surreal. And usually… quiet.
Where: North of the city; 20–25 minutes by taxi/Bolt.
Best time: Late afternoon for shadows and texture.
Logistics: There’s no entry fee; bring water, it’s exposed and windy.
Pro Tip: Pair it with a quick spin by Jvari Monastery in nearby Mtskheta if you’re doing a half-day driver hire. Not exactly in Tbilisi, but close enough to combine if you’re optimizing.
Quick Planner (because it helps)
Why these eight?
Because they balance the big-ticket “musts” with the city’s texture. You’ll get the views (twice, actually), the soak, the modern cathedral punch, the flea-market rummage, the creative scene, and that offbeat monument that feels like a secret.
If someone asks for the Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi, this is the list I’d hand them… with a nudge to wander aimlessly between them. Getting lost is half the point here.
Pro Tip: Use Bolt (the app) for rides—cheap, quick, and way easier than haggling. And keep a little cash for markets and mom-and-pop cafés.
A short, reflective breather
Tbilisi is both soft and stubborn. Churches and techno clubs. Sulfur steam and street art. I’ve stumbled on courtyard vines heavy with grapes, listened to bells from somewhere I couldn’t place, then ate kharcho that made me go quiet.
The Top 8 Tourist Attractions to Visit in Tbilisi will anchor your days… but the in-betweens—the tiny bakeries, the stoops, the stray cats sunning themselves—those are the bits that stick.
Inspired by what you read?
