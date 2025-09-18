Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.: A Luxury Traveler's Guide to Fall Escapes

1. Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee/North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountains are widely regarded as one of the best places for fall foliage in the USA, drawing millions of visitors each fall to witness the forest canopy blaze with reds, oranges, and yellows.

Beyond the scenery, the region offers exceptional luxury accommodations that combine rustic charm with refined comfort. Upscale mountain lodges and private cabins provide panoramic views of the surrounding peaks, making them perfect for travelers seeking both seclusion and sophistication.

For a quintessential experience, consider booking a Gatlinburg cabin with hot tub, which is ideal for crisp fall evenings spent soaking under the stars after a day of exploring the nation’s most visited national park. It’s a destination that blends natural grandeur with elevated leisure, creating the ultimate fall escape.

When to Go: Colors start high in elevation in late September to early October, move to mid-elevations in mid-to-late October, and linger in the lower valleys into early November.

Insider Highlight: Clingmans Dome (aka Kuwohi), Cades Cove, and Newfound Gap give dramatic views at different elevations. Mid-October is magical for mid-elevations.