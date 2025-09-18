Elevating Sanctuary: How Digital Privacy Became the Modern Luxury in My Travels

I’ve been writing about travel and digital security for years, but one moment from a trip to Italy still shapes how I travel today. I had just arrived at a secluded hotel tucked into the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. Everything about the place whispered serenity — the scent of lemon trees, the hush of waves below, the soft light in the room. After a long flight, I opened my laptop to send a quick message home.

The Wi-Fi password was written in elegant script on a small card. I connected, and for a second I felt a twinge of unease. Who else might be on this network? Could someone see what I was doing? Surrounded by physical luxury, I suddenly felt digitally exposed.

That moment changed how I travel. In an age of constant connectivity, privacy itself has become a form of luxury — an invisible amenity as important as a comfortable bed or a good night’s sleep.