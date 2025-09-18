Honest Review of Capital for Life 2025
When you’re planning for life, there’s a lot you need to think about. It’s not just the everyday that you need to factor in, it’s the future too. While it’s important to be as present as possible and not worry about the past or think too much into the future, you still need to make sure your family is protected. This is where life insurance comes in.
Regardless of where you live or the lifestyle you have chosen, knowing that your family is protected well into the future offers a peace of mind like no other. Opting for the right life insurance protection is a huge part of that. This is where Capital for Life comes in.
Capital for Life is a global broker and partner for high-value life insurance. In this blog post, we’re going to explore an honest review of the company. Detailing who they are and what they do, as well as outlining the key pros and cons of working with them, we’ll cover it all. Let’s get into it.
Built for Advisers and Their Clients
Capital for Life has placed over $734 million in life cover and serves over 227 countries around the world and counting. They see themselves as more of a partner for wealth management firms and private clients, rather than just a broker. Working with high net worth (HNW) and ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals and advisors, Capital for Life uses Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL) to satisfy strategic wealth goals.
When it comes to the work they do with wealth managers and advisors, their approach enables 10-12 hours to be saved for each case. They also boost file quality and enhance client trust, thanks to their sound advice. If you’re a financial professional looking to work with a partner and platform that facilitates your work and provides better returns for your clients, choosing to work with Capital for Life could be a good move.
But, before you make any decisions, we’re now going to take a look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of the firm and its process.
The Pros
To kick things off, let’s dive into some of the positives you’ll want to note about Capital for Life. If you’re looking for a high-value life insurance partner, here are some of the key advantages to keep in mind.
A Full-Service Platform
For starters, for advisors and wealth managers, there is access to Capital for Life’s full-service platform. It provides you with IUL underwriting and case design, stress-tested premium projections, transparent product comparisons, and compliance packs with structured rationale.
You’ll also find CPD-accredited training and annual post-sale policy stewardship. So, if you want to access a platform that offers ease of use and added benefits, Capital for Life is a winner.
They Work With Agents and Clients
However, Capital for Life doesn’t just work with agents. While this is a huge draw for many, they also work directly with clients. For HNW and UHWI, you can work with them as a partner across a range of different life needs. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to secure exit liquidity or a trustee managing international life cover, you can work with Capital for Life directly on securing the right high-value life insurance to meet your requirements.
Cover a Wide Range of Options
Capital for Life uses Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL) products with agents and private clients. But every solution is completely custom. You might be a family looking to prepare for UK inheritance tax (IHT) or investors looking for an IUL loan to fund real estate, for example. These are both scenarios that Capital for Life has extensive experience in. If you’re looking for wealth protection, creating a bespoke approach is what they excel at.
Proven Track Record
Finally, it’s important to recognize their proven track record across high face value cases. They have made successful past placements, such as $15M key person life policy for a fintech firm and $7.2M multi-pay IUL structured for UK IHT liquidity. The team has a wealth of experience in getting strong results for their agents and clients, making them a partner to note when seeking out life insurance options.
The Cons
However, as with any fair and honest review, we need to consider some of the elements that you need to be mindful of. While these aren’t overly cons per se, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind before you consider Capital for Life.
There are Minimums to Be Aware Of
Firstly, Capital for Life is aimed at HNW and UHNW individuals. So, if you don’t fall into these categories, working with them may not be for you. At the same time, you’ll want to speak to your advisor about any minimums that apply.
For example, for their life insurance premium financing loan, the minimum loan size is $500,000. So it’s important to bear that in mind. However, there is no maximum limit to the loan size, which is an advantage here.
Some Returns Are Capped
While this isn’t limited to Capital for Life exclusively, you may also want to be aware of some of the drawbacks that come with choosing an indexed universal life insurance product. Just like if you were to take out another form of permanent life insurance, there are things to be aware of. Firstly, an indexed UL does not offer a guaranteed performance. This is because it’s linked to the various indicies the policy tracks. Stock market returns are also capped at between 7% to 9% each year, which is another thing to be aware of.
Final Thoughts: Is Capital for Life Worth it?
When you’re looking for high-value life insurance that protects your family and builds wealth for your legacy well into the future, opting for Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL) can be a wise choice. This is exactly what Capital for Life specializes in. With a strong full-service platform for agents and a wealth of options for private clients, alongside proven results, choosing Capital for Life for your life insurance is a no-brainer.
