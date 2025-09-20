Move Over LASIK: Why Implantable Contact Lenses Are on the Rise

1. **Reversibility**

LASIK permanently changes the shape of your eye. ICLs? You can take them out. This makes them appealing for people who want to keep future options open—especially as eye technology continues to evolve.

2. **Better for High Prescriptions**

LASIK isn’t suitable for people with very high myopia or thin corneas. If your vision is seriously blurry without glasses—like can’t-read-the-clock-until-it’s-in-your-face kind of blurry—ICLs might be your best bet. They’re designed to handle high levels of nearsightedness and astigmatism, often going beyond what LASIK can safely correct.

3. **No Dry Eye Issues**

Dry eyes are one of the most common complaints post-LASIK. Since ICLs don’t involve cutting the corneal nerves, **they don’t increase the risk of dry eye syndrome**—a big win for anyone who stares at screens all day.

4. **Sharper Vision Quality**

Studies show ICLs often provide **better night vision, sharper contrast, and fewer halos** than LASIK, especially in patients with high prescriptions. The lens material—Collamer—is biocompatible and designed to work in harmony with the eye’s natural environment.