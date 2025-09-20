Sydney VS Melbourne VS Brisbane: Where to Live in Australia?

Most Affordable: Brisbane

Brisbane takes the crown for the most budget-friendly option. You'll get more for your money here, especially when it comes to housing. Weekly rents for a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre are significantly lower than in its southern rivals. Finding cheap student accommodation Brisbane is surprisingly easy, with a wide range of affordable, high-quality options located near major universities and transport links.

Middle Ground: Melbourne

Melbourne sits comfortably in the middle. It's more expensive than Brisbane but generally offers better value for money than Sydney. You can find slightly more affordable student flats in Melbourne, particularly in the trendy suburbs surrounding the city centre.

Most Expensive: Sydney

As Australia's global financial powerhouse, Sydney has the highest cost of living. Housing is the biggest expense, with rental prices soaring for both city and suburban living. Your budget will need to stretch further here for accommodation, leaving less for other expenses.