Your Retina Holds the Key to Your Vision - Here’s How Omaha’s Specialist Helps Protect It

The retina functions like a light-sensing screen that captures everything in your visual field. It sends that information to your brain, allowing you to see detail, color, and motion. Because it doesn’t have pain receptors, you can’t feel retina damage happening and once vision is lost, it’s often permanent.

Common retina problems include diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration (AMD), retinal tears or detachment, retinal vein occlusion, and macular puckers or holes. These conditions may seem distant or rare, but they’re actually more common than most people realize and they can impact your vision in serious ways if not detected early.

Each of these conditions can progress silently until symptoms suddenly appear. That’s why early detection is crucial.