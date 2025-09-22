Atomfresh vs Salt & Stone: Honest Deodorant Comparison for Everyday Freshness

The Rise of Clean Beauty and Conscious Living

According to a Forbes report on clean beauty, over 60% of women in North America now consider natural or “clean” labels as a deciding factor in their body care purchases. Natural deodorant sits at the intersection of health, sustainability, and daily confidence—making it a core product in this shift.

Health Concerns Around Aluminum-Based Deodorants

While research is ongoing, the American Cancer Society highlights consumer concerns about aluminum in antiperspirants, with many opting for safer alternatives. This has fueled the demand for brands like Atomfresh and Salt & Stone, both of which are proudly aluminum-free.