Skywork.ai: The Deep Research AI Workspace Changing How Professionals

In recent years, productivity tools powered by AI have moved from simple assistants to powerful “agent-style” tools that can autonomously assist with research, content creation, and multi-format deliverables. Skywork.ai (or just Skywork) is one of the leading contenders in this space. It’s built for users who need more than basic help — those who need verifiable, professional-grade output across formats (documents, presentations, sheets, audio, even webpages) plus deep research behind the scenes.

This article explores what Skywork is, the features that set it apart, how it stacks up against alternatives, who benefits most, and where it might go next.