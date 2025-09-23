What to do when your TikTok likes suddenly drop

Algorithm shake-ups

TikTok changes often. In 2025, the app updated its algorithm, and many brands saw their reach fall even if their content was the same. The system learns fast, and sometimes your videos need to “reset” before they spread again.

Policy flags or shadowbans

If your video breaks TikTok rules, the app may hide it. This is called a shadowban. In 2024, TikTok removed over 500 million videos worldwide for policy reasons. Even a banned hashtag can trigger a block, which means fewer eyes and fewer likes.

Content fatigue

Audiences get bored. If you repeat the same trend or style too much, followers may stop liking. TikTok’s feed rewards fresh, surprising posts. What worked last month may not work today. So keep up with TikTok trends and put your own spin on them.

Poor timing

Posting at the wrong time can hurt. Studies in 2025 show videos posted on weekdays in the late afternoon to early evening get the most likes. If you post when your fans are asleep, your video may never get that first push it needs.

Quality gaps

TikTok is a busy place. If your video has weak lighting, poor sound, or a slow start, people swipe fast. TikTok says sharp, high-quality videos with a strong hook keep viewers watching longer.

Inconsistent posting

Likes drop when you vanish for weeks. Followers move on, and the algorithm stops expecting your posts. Top brands stay consistent and keep momentum strong.