Dallas in 48 Hours: Where to Stay, Dine, and Unwind (Plus Smart Airport Logistics)

If you’re landing Friday afternoon, aim between the lunch lull and rush hour. That window buys you calmer terminals and less ground-traffic drama. I’ll sometimes drive myself to DFW on Texas trips; after one chaotic Sunday where the garage was full and my flight was not waiting, I learned to book parking at DFW before packing. Rates are locked, shuttles are predictable, and you start the weekend with one fewer variable.

Security moves faster when you respect the basics. Two hours for domestic, three for international is still the safe rule, but your mileage changes with checked bags, strollers, or holiday crowds. Skim the latest procedures on TSA screening guidelines and you’ll avoid the classic “water bottle in the bag” delay. Prefer transit? The Orange Line from Terminal A gets you to Downtown and the Arts District with no parking math; live timings and fares sit on DART rail schedules. I’ll ride it if I’m staying near the museums, then grab a rideshare for late-night hops.