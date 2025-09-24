How To Upgrade Your Stairs

First, you’ll want to start by considering whether your stairs are actually safe. Many homeowners skip this, leading to a higher risk of slips and falls.

Some wooden stairs are notoriously dangerous, especially if the wood is polished. These can be slippery and put you and your guests at high risk.

Therefore, use non-slip materials or a modern DIY stair runner to give people grip. Don’t leave the stairs bare.

Also, make sure you add railings at the right height. Even in domestic properties, a lot of homes have railings since they are so practical and can reduce the risk of falls even further.