How To Upgrade Your Stairs
99% of content about home improvements focuses on things like kitchens, bathrooms, and landscaping. But, amazingly, hardly any of it focuses on the stairs (something you probably use every day if you live in a regular home).
That’s where this guide can help. It looks at some of the ways you can improve your stairs so that they are inviting, functional, and cozy, giving you the best experience whenever you transition from one floor to another.
Ensure That Your Stairs Are Safe
First, you’ll want to start by considering whether your stairs are actually safe. Many homeowners skip this, leading to a higher risk of slips and falls.
Some wooden stairs are notoriously dangerous, especially if the wood is polished. These can be slippery and put you and your guests at high risk.
Therefore, use non-slip materials or a modern DIY stair runner to give people grip. Don’t leave the stairs bare.
Also, make sure you add railings at the right height. Even in domestic properties, a lot of homes have railings since they are so practical and can reduce the risk of falls even further.
Repaint
You can also look into repainting your stairs if you want. Giving it a new finish is often an inexpensive way to improve how it appears (and something you can do over the course of a weekend).
Make sure you prime any surfaces you intend to paint first. This will ensure you get the best professional finish and that your stairs just look right.
Hire Professionals
If you want to really upgrade your stairs, though, it’s worth hiring professionals. Contractors can transform how they appear and even give them a brand new design.
For example, you could make structural changes and get complex railing installations. You could also ask them to install cantilever stairs, which look fantastic in modern homes.
Add Lighting
If you want your stairs to have a futuristic look, you could add lighting to them. This gives them an added element of safety and improves the ambiance.
What’s nice about soft stair lighting is that it lets you go up and down the stairs with ease at night. You don’t have to turn on any bright lights and can simply navigate the way you want.
Decorate Risers
If you want to decorate your risers, you can do that, too. Adding wallpaper, tiles or stencils can improve the look and give you bold statements that add to the theme of your home.
Set A Theme
Lastly, you’ll want to set a theme for your new stairs. The style should match the rest of the home and provide proper transition between upstairs and downstairs spaces.
Simply look for inspiration on places like Pinterest. See what other people are doing to upgrade their homes and get the best possible outcomes. Once you’ve found an idea, you can start planning to create something that looks beautiful and will last you for years to come, whether you use tiles, paint, metal for railings, wood, carpet or any other material.
