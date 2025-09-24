Protecting Your Parental Rights: Understanding Child Visitation in Grand Rapids

When parents separate or divorce, the well-being of the children is the top priority. Decisions about custody and visitation can be some of the most emotionally charged and legally complex aspects of family law. In Michigan, both parents generally have the right to maintain a relationship with their children, but the structure of parenting time—commonly referred to as “visitation”—can vary depending on the family’s unique circumstances.

For parents in Grand Rapids, working with a knowledgeable Grand Rapids Visitation Lawyer is essential to ensure that visitation agreements are fair, enforceable, and in the best interests of the children. Whether you are seeking to establish a visitation schedule, modify an existing order, or resolve disputes, understanding how Michigan law approaches visitation will help you protect your rights and your children’s future.