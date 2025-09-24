Protecting Your Rights After a Truck Accident in Birmingham

1. Severity of Injuries

Commercial trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded. The force of a collision between a truck and a passenger car often leads to severe injuries such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, broken bones, internal bleeding, and permanent disabilities.

2. Multiple Liable Parties

Unlike a typical car accident, where liability usually rests with one driver, truck accidents often involve several responsible parties, including:

The truck driver

The trucking company

Cargo loaders

Vehicle maintenance providers

Manufacturers of faulty parts

Determining liability requires a thorough investigation that only an experienced attorney can effectively conduct.

3. Complex Federal and State Regulations

The trucking industry is heavily regulated by federal and state laws, including hours-of-service rules, weight restrictions, and vehicle maintenance requirements. Violations of these rules often play a role in crashes. A knowledgeable lawyer will know how to uncover regulatory breaches that can strengthen your case.