The Top 6 Luxury Drug Rehabilitation Centers in The US
While the rewards at the end of the path are many, going through rehab can be hard both physically and mentally. That is why it can help a great deal to choose a high-end, luxe establishment. Indeed, in this way, not only do you get the very best medical and mental health care, but the best surroundings for your recovery as well. To that end, find 6 of the most luxurious drug rehab centers in the US below.
Number 1: Legacy Healing Center, Nationwide: Best For All Levels Of Care, From Medical Detox To Outpatient Services And Aftercare Support.
With multiple locations in California, Ohio, and New Jersey, Legacy Healing Center offers a wide range of care from detoxing, inpatient, outpatient, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), to intensive outpatient programs (IOP). This means no matter what level of care you are looking for for yourself or your loved one, you will find it at Legacy Healing Center.
Legacy Healing Center understands that not every patient's needs are the same, and that is why they offer treatment for both addiction and mental health issues. They also offer programs that have been specifically devised for groups such as veterans, families or couples.
Legacy Healing Centres are Joint Commission accredited, and provide the highest level of luxury with upscale accommodations that are not only clean and comfortable but come with flat screen TVs and comfy beds too. Then there is the gourmet and mindful dining you can expect from your stay at a Legacy Healing Center that includes not only delicious meals, but snacks and smoothies as well. You’ll find plenty to do to support your physical wellness to include stunning pools, hot tubs, and regular hiking trips.
Number 2: All Points North Lodge, Colorado: Ideal For Trauma-Informed Work
Treating both Addiction and trauma without addiction, as well as other conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety, All Points North Lodge offers comprehensive services from the very first step to continuing support once you have returned home.
Their treatment is based on scientific evidence, and is provided by a multi-disciplinary team of master level professionals. You can choose to attend their luxurious site, set amongst rolling hills and with its own private pools and hotel-quality rooms, or make use of their virtual services.
Trauma recovery is very much at the core of what the team at All Points North Lodge do, as they firmly believe it can help resolve or minimise mental health issues. In addition to offering individual therapy, All Points North Lodge also encourages family therapy, which can help patients and to back into a more supportive environment.
Number 3: Summit At Harmony Oaks, Tennessee: Best For Co-Occurring Conditions
Overseen by an experienced and well-regarded medical director, Summit at Harmony Oaks is part of the Harmony Recovery Group. Situated in a beautiful style country building surrounded by nature, Summit at Harmony Oaks offers residential care in the Smoky Mountains. Providing compassionate and evidence-based support for both those with addiction issues and those with mental health problems. They also embrace a holistic approach, including family therapy and education.
Summit at Harmony Oaks specializes in co-occurring disorder recovery. This means if you have a dual mental health diagnosis or a mental health and addiction diagnosis (both of which are very common), Summit at Harmony Oaks could be a good choice for your treatment.
Number 4: Aton Center, California: Best For Holistic Therapies Including Yoga, Massage And Art.
If it's a luxurious rehabilitation center that you are looking for, then the AToN in California fits the bill. In fact, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the AToN Center was a traditional resort at first glance. However, it truly is a private retreat set in the sunny climate of California that offers a range of amenities that are in addition to the treatment, including swimming pools, beautiful gardens and gourmet chefs.
As one of the top luxe rehab centers in the US, AToN Center also offers high-quality therapy designed to treat both addictions and the conditions that frequently occur alongside them, such as Bipolar.
The therapy approach used at the AToN Center is one that is highly personalized to the individual and will combine both evidence-based approaches with more holistic activities, including yoga, art therapy, and massage. You can also expect excellent aftercare from the AToN Center, which helps previous alumni stay on their chosen path.
Number 5: Soberman's Estate, Arizona: A Great Choice For Men Only Care
Offering treatment for both mental health and addiction, Soberman's Estate is a male-only facility. It takes a maximum of seven clients at a time and provides highly personalised recovery plans that include both evidence-based treatments and more holistic therapies.
Situated in the stunning Arizona desert, Soberman's Estate offers executive-level care, including fresh, local cuisine, golf, horse riding, and a stunning pool.
Soberman's Estate boasts a whopping 30 specialist staff who deal with both daily groups and one-to-one counselling. You can also expect a high level of aftercare from Soberman's Estate, as well as family support to provide the best possible outcomes for residents.
Number 6: Willow Springs Recovery, Texas: Best For A 12 Step Guided Approach
Set in 38 acres of stunning Texas countryside, Willow Springs Recovery offers private rooms and plenty of amenities, including a large swimming pool, volleyball nets, a gym, and fire pits you can relax around during the evening.
Nutrition is central to the Willow Springs Recovery Approach, and that is why they employ experienced on-site chefs who make healthy and delicious meals for the residents.
Willow Springs Recovery also offers compassionate care from its medical team as well as evidence-based, holistic, and 12-step approaches to dealing with addiction. It's this combined approach that makes them so popular with residents and so successful in their mission of getting people into recovery.
Final Thoughts
Additional recovery is never easy, but you can make it easier on yourself or your loved ones by choosing high-quality care in a luxury setting. However, whether you are looking for residential treatment or outpatient support, finding an addiction recovery center that works for you is crucial to the success of your recovery.
