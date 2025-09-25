Best Bathroom Furniture for Rental Properties and Airbnb Hosts

When it comes to rented properties, bathroom vanity units are the “must-have” and there are reasons why. These combine a sink with valuable storage, a major selling point for tenants. Additionally, vanities hide unsightly plumbing, provide a place for tenants to store their toiletries (reducing clutter on surfaces), and create a clean, streamlined look. You will need to keep durability and water resistance in mind when choosing a vanity for your rented property. Experts suggest looking for units made from melamine-faced chipboard (MFC) or high-pressure laminate (HPL) with a lacquered finish. These materials are highly resistant to water damage and scratches. Royal Bathroom and other UK-based suppliers often have various "bathroom" ranges designed for this purpose. In addition to durability and material, you should also make the right choice between wall-hung and floor-standing styles. Wall-mounted vanity units are a fantastic choice for small spaces. They free up floor space, making the room feel larger and much easier to clean. They also provide a sleek, modern aesthetic that is very popular with UK renters. Floor-standing units, on the other hand, are a great alternative, often providing more storage space, and are easier to install for a quick refresh. Both wall hung and freestanding vanities can be loaded with various features that can take the user experience to the next level. Experts particularly advise choosing the vanities featuring soft close doors and drawers. The simple feature significantly reduces wear and tear from slamming, extending the life of your furniture.