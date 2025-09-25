Best Bathroom Furniture for Rental Properties and Airbnb Hosts
As a landlord or Airbnb host in the UK, creating an inviting and functional space is key to attracting and retaining great tenants and guests. While the other areas often get all the attention, the bathroom is a crucial space that can make or break a rental's appeal. Bathroom furniture can make a lot of difference in making the bathroom clutter-free and look stylish. However, finding the right one can be a real challenge.
In this blog, we will guide you through the best bathroom furniture choices for rental property, focusing on what works better in a high-traffic environment.
1. Bathroom Vanity Unit
When it comes to rented properties, bathroom vanity units are the “must-have” and there are reasons why. These combine a sink with valuable storage, a major selling point for tenants. Additionally, vanities hide unsightly plumbing, provide a place for tenants to store their toiletries (reducing clutter on surfaces), and create a clean, streamlined look. You will need to keep durability and water resistance in mind when choosing a vanity for your rented property. Experts suggest looking for units made from melamine-faced chipboard (MFC) or high-pressure laminate (HPL) with a lacquered finish. These materials are highly resistant to water damage and scratches. Royal Bathroom and other UK-based suppliers often have various "bathroom" ranges designed for this purpose. In addition to durability and material, you should also make the right choice between wall-hung and floor-standing styles. Wall-mounted vanity units are a fantastic choice for small spaces. They free up floor space, making the room feel larger and much easier to clean. They also provide a sleek, modern aesthetic that is very popular with UK renters. Floor-standing units, on the other hand, are a great alternative, often providing more storage space, and are easier to install for a quick refresh. Both wall hung and freestanding vanities can be loaded with various features that can take the user experience to the next level. Experts particularly advise choosing the vanities featuring soft close doors and drawers. The simple feature significantly reduces wear and tear from slamming, extending the life of your furniture.
2. Tallboy Cabinets and Shelving
Most rented properties in the UK, especially those on Airbnb, have compact bathrooms. Using the vertical space for storage is highly practical for such spaces. Tallboy cabinets offer a huge amount of storage for towels, toilet rolls, and cleaning supplies without taking up much floor space. You can also use open shelving, and ladder shelves are perfect for a quick, non-permanent, and stylish update. When selecting a tallboy cabinet for a rented property, you should look for a slimline design with narrow-depth cabinets that won't protrude too far into the room and obstruct movement. Go for wall mounted tall boy cabinets due to their space-saving design that will make cleaning a breeze. If you want to add ladder shelves as a low-cost option, then ensure to place them in the corner or against the wall to create an on-trend open storage solution.
3. The Mirror Cabinets
While a simple mirror is an essential need for every bathroom, one with a cabinet can be a game-changer for a small bathroom. The mirror cabinet serves a dual purpose, acting as a mirror and a discreet storage cabinet for medicines, toiletries, and other small items. It helps keep the basin area clear and tidy. When buying, you should look for a mirrored interior as this can make a small cabinet feel much bigger and brighter. Prefer a cabinet with integrated lighting as LED lighting around the mirror is a modern trend that provides excellent task lighting. Additionally, an integrated shaver socket is a huge bonus for both tenants and guests.
4. Combination Vanity Units
The 3 in 1 or a combination vanity units can be a blessing for small bathrooms and cloakrooms. These all-in-one units are a brilliant space-saving solution. The reason for preferring them for rented properties is space saving, style, and a modern look. The hidden toilet cistern and valuable under-the-sink storage ( just a vanity unit with sink) create a clean and uniform look while freeing up precious floor space. When buying a combination vanity unit for your rented property bathroom, prefer a rimless toilet that will make cleaning a lot easier. Moreover, you can match the toilet cistern with a vanity unit and tallboy cabinet for a coordinated look.
Make Cost-Effectiveness and Furniture Durability a Top Priority.
As a renter, cost-effectiveness and durability should be top priorities when buying bathroom furniture.
Lacquered MDF/Chipboard: When it comes to furniture material, the following are the most common and cost-effective options. A good quality, moisture-resistant finish is key to their longevity.
Melamine-faced Chipboard (MFC): Highly durable and available in a wide range of colours and finishes, including realistic wood effects. It's a popular choice for high-traffic environments.
Solid Wood: While beautiful, solid wood furniture requires more maintenance and can be more susceptible to moisture damage and warping in a steamy UK bathroom. It's generally not recommended for high-turnover rental properties unless it has a very durable, professional-grade protective finish.
Final Tip: When shopping, look for Bathroom furniture packs or bathroom suites. Many UK retailers, such as Royal Bathrooms, offer coordinated packages that include a bathroom vanity units, toilet, and even a shower screen, often at a lower combined price. This ensures a cohesive look and saves you time and money, making it a win-win for any UK landlord or Airbnb host.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.