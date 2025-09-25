Creating the ‘Future-Ready’ Building: A Tech Checklist for Proactive Strata Management

Strata management in New South Wales is evolving, and it's evolving quickly. From emerging technologies cropping up here and there to large-scale sustainability aspirations on the horizon, and a never-ending influx of regulatory changes, there's a lot to stay on top of.

But what if your building didn't simply respond to these developments? What if it could anticipate them? That's the concept of a 'future-ready' building. It's proactive, not reactive. For property owners and strata managers, this change is more than an improvement, it's a drastic shift in how we do things better for properties.

This checklist is created to guide you through the must-have technologies leading the charge on smarter, better, and more resilient strata communities throughout NSW. Let's get started.