Hobbies That Rich People Do: How the Elite Make the Most of Free Time
Have you ever wondered how the world’s elite spend their free time while the rest of us hustle through 9-to-5s? Well, while they still need to put in some work every now and then, the wealthy people in society often have way more time to spare. However, it's how they spend that time that usually puts the pin on their status as ‘elite’ and sets them apart from the average Joe.
From private yacht getaways to million-dollar wellness retreats, luxury leisure isn’t just about who can afford to sail; it’s more of a statement of status, indulgence, and power. So how do the elite make the most of their free time? What do they do during those “luxury holidays”. To answer this, our guest post writer would take us along on a trip to live like the 1% of the world.
Hobbies that rich people do to spend their free time
It certainly doesn't come as a surprise that a billionaire's free time is anything but an ordinary time off. Their idea of the term “free time” often involves concepts like visiting private islands, attending exclusive events, and generally taking on once-in-a-lifetime activities that average people can only dream of.
However, it’s not just all about yachts and champagne popping. Some make the most of their downtime by investing in personal growth, activating healthy lifestyle choices, or even low-key indulging in their favorite hobbies. Here, let’s take a closer look at how the ultra-wealthy really spend their leisure time.
1. Travel
Traveling is one of the most popular ways rich people choose to spend their free time. Reports show that about 66% of high income earners often plan luxury trips for the holidays. But don't mistake it; traveling certainly does change definition when these elite individuals are involved. That's when plane tickets give way to private jet trips and holidays turn into budget-buster vacations.
Island hopping, last-minute trips to the Swiss Alps, superyachts docked in Monaco; these aren't just random everyday terms, they are phrases that often only come up when rich people decide to travel. At this point, it's not just about subtly ticking tourist boxes but about an intentional indulgence.
Think high-end retreats for luxury rejuvenation, a deserved time away from the spotlight, and a fresh view for new perspectives. But above all, it's an exotic showcase of wealth, prestige, and affluence.
2. Art
When it comes to passing free time, wealthy people tend to make it classy, and one of the common activities on the cards is art. This is because it offers a creative outlet that can be both relaxing and rewarding. From donning an apron in private studios and antique collecting famous works by famous artists to sponsoring galleries and exhibitions, art is one of the ways the rich find meaning in creative enjoyment.
While some might choose to invest in contemporary art pieces to showcase in their homes, others prefer to attend exclusive art auctions or host private viewings. Beyond the enjoyment, it also serves as a way to express personal taste and engage with culture in ways that others can't even imagine.
3. Unusual hobbies
Wealth often comes with a degree of freedom that allows the rich to explore hobbies that people can't afford or consider to be out of the ordinary. Hobbies like flaunting their horses in competitions, exploring their love for cars by purchasing latest models with hefty price tags, or climbing Mount Everest.
These activities usually reflect their unique tastes, passion, and maybe a desire to satisfy life's expensive curiosities. Other similar expensive hobbies only wealthy people do may include;
Polo
Yachting
Acquiring and training big cats like tigers.
Collecting exotic animals
Collecting vintage cars
Hot air ballooning
Mountain climbing
Scuba diving, etc.
These are activities that you already know will cost big money and only the rich can afford. And of course, they do not just settle for scraps when indulging in these hobbies. You just know it's a first-class travel ticket taking them to the best scuba locations.
4. Charity
Another popular pastime hobby for the elite is charity, and this often tends to be more personal. It usually involves donating to courses they hold dear, attending high-profile fundraising events, or setting up foundations in their name. According to John D. Rockefeller, “True wealth thinks of giving not only as a duty but as a privilege”.
Of course, while some genuinely do this to give back to their communities, others use it as a means of networking and an avenue to connect with others of similar interests and equal status. Nevertheless, there's no denying that this is indeed a luxurious way to spend free time.
5. Collecting art
Ever wondered why most wealthy people usually have what looks like expensive antique art pieces in their homes and offices? Well, rich people often venture into art collecting for more than mere decorations; it's a mixture of personal passion, social signaling, and, of course, a luxury way to spend free time.
These art pieces are usually rare collectables from famous artists, and yes, they often cost millions. Take the “salvator mundi for example, one of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous paintings that went for $450 million back in 2017. From buying $1500 collectible champagne to lifting bidder cards at auctions, some collectors focus on specific styles to bring their passions to life, while others do not mind building entire galleries. In the end, it's all part of the lifestyle.
6. Poker
Now, for an even more popular pastime activity, there's a reason rich people frequent casinos, and it's not just to get their poker face on. These individuals enjoy the thrills of gaming, the psychology of implementing strategies, and the rush from the high-stakes involved.
While some who want the gambling experience still prefer going to traditional casinos, the majority have since taken advantage of the comfort and ease that online establishments provide. From a heated game of poker, to live dealer games and exciting slot machines, the options appear to be unlimited. And these wealthy individuals can easily access some of the best new online casinos available in 2025 as reviewed by Slotsjudge.
7. Collecting and tasting wine
Wine tasting is a formal practice that involves the sensory evaluation and examination of various wines, and as you can already imagine, it's a hobby common to wealthy individuals. For them, this practice is not as plain and straightforward as it sounds.
It usually involves traveling to famous wine villages such as Mendoza, Napa, Casablanca, Stellenbosch, Montpellier, and the like, to partake in the exquisite activity known as wine tasting. Some wine tasting events often come full, with classy balls, music, and celebrity appearances, making it one of the favorite leisure activities in elite circles.
8. Golf club membership
You just know it's a rich man's world when the conversation pivots to stories about golf, the unofficial official sport for the rich. So much so that George Anderson Low Jr once proclaimed, "Show me a millionaire with a bad backswing and I can have a very pleasant afternoon,” highlighting just how much rich people like to spend their free time on golf courses.
And that golf club membership? Well, it's more than just swinging high-performance golf clubs. It's a quiet nod among wealthy like-minded individuals, a subtle way of saying, “I belong.” It serves as a social badge, marking one’s place among society’s elite. That’s why the world's richest people hold this hobby to heart as perhaps their favorite pastime sport, even more popular than the beloved Formula 1.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.