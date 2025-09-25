Hobbies That Rich People Do: How the Elite Make the Most of Free Time

Have you ever wondered how the world’s elite spend their free time while the rest of us hustle through 9-to-5s? Well, while they still need to put in some work every now and then, the wealthy people in society often have way more time to spare. However, it's how they spend that time that usually puts the pin on their status as ‘elite’ and sets them apart from the average Joe.

From private yacht getaways to million-dollar wellness retreats, luxury leisure isn’t just about who can afford to sail; it’s more of a statement of status, indulgence, and power. So how do the elite make the most of their free time? What do they do during those “luxury holidays”. To answer this, our guest post writer would take us along on a trip to live like the 1% of the world.