New Epoxy Resin Trends in 2025: Metallic Swirls, Glow-in-the-Dark & More

Epoxy resin has never been just another material. It has always been a bit theatrical—glossy, reflective, and capable of tricks that ordinary wood or stone can’t pull off. In 2025, that playful side is showing up more boldly than ever. Furniture makers are experimenting in ways that feel closer to art studios than carpentry shops.

Walk into a modern living room and you might see a resin side table that looks like it’s been carved from quartz, or a dining table that starts glowing once the lights go out. This year, resin isn’t just about sleek rivers of clear finish—it’s about shimmer, surprise, and even a little mischief.