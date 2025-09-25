Why Dry Eye Is So Common in New York and the Best Ways to Treat It

Dry eye syndrome is on the rise across the U.S., and for New Yorkers, the struggle feels especially acute. If you’re searching for dry eye treatment in New York, know that your symptoms are part of a broader national and local trend. Studies estimate that the prevalence of dry eye in the U.S. falls between 5.3 % and 14.5 %, with a pooled estimate of about 8.1 % in adult populations. In fact, over 16 million U.S. adults are believed to have a diagnosed dry eye condition. For New Yorkers, urban factors such as pollution, inadequate building climate control, and excessive screen use contribute to this growing burden.