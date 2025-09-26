USCIS Translation Requirements (2025 Update) – What You Need to Know

Full, Line-by-Line Rendering

Every foreign-language document must be translated word-for-word. No summaries, no “key information only,” and no skipping stamps, seals, or marginal notes. Even faint handwritten remarks have to appear in the English version.

Separate Certification for Each Document

USCIS confirmed a policy alert that a blanket certificate attached to multiple translations is no longer accepted. Birth certificate? One certificate. Marriage certificate? Another. Keep them separate, label them clearly.

Translator Competence Statement

The certification must declare that the translator is competent in both languages and that the translation is complete and accurate. If either phrase is missing, USCIS can treat the document as uncertified.

Digital Signatures Accepted with Conditions

As of September 2025, USCIS accepts scanned or digitally affixed signatures on translator certifications, provided the signature is affixed by the translator and not typed in a plain font. A plain typed name in a standard font, such as Helvetica, is not acceptable.

PDF as the Default Format

Because e-filing has expanded to several new forms (I-765, I-131, I-129F, and I-140, among others), USCIS prefers PDFs under 6 MB per file. Larger files must be split logically; do not compress until illegible.