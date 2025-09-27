Luxury on the Green: Inside Indonesia’s Award-Winning Emeralda Golf Club

Take a spacious, gently undulating site at the foot of one of West Java’s most legendary and historical mountains—Gunung Salak—and you’ll find the foundation of what would become Emeralda Golf Club. In the early 1990s, PT Karabha Digdaya, one of Jakarta’s most dynamic property developers, envisioned a golf destination that would rival the best in Asia.

Founded in 1989, PT Karabha Digdaya began land clearance the following year. By mid-1992, construction on the golf course was well underway, leading to the official opening of Emeralda Golf Club in April 1994. The design of the course is split between two icons of the sport: Jack Nicklaus, who created the 9-hole South Course, and Arnold Palmer, who designed the 18-hole North Course. This dual-signature layout is a rarity in Southeast Asia and adds a competitive allure to the grounds.

Completing the vision was the construction of a grand clubhouse, designed by the renowned California firm Klages, Carter, Vail and Partners. Their architectural blueprint blended modern luxury with traditional Indonesian character, drawing direct inspiration from Bandung’s celebrated Gedung Sate. The result is a clubhouse that feels as culturally significant as it is functional—elegant without excess.