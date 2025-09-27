Video games focused on home renovation
For people with luxury homes, it’s common to complete extensive renovation projects. These real-life housing projects can also be experienced in the virtual environment, with people everywhere currently sampling a massive selection of gaming releases that focus on doing up houses.
Accessible on a wide range of commonly explored gaming platforms, these games are engaging, fun, and may even provide you with some inspiration for your own home makeover. Alongside playing Candy Crush, McLuck’s gold-themed games, and investing play money into tools and crops in Stardew Valley, gamers everywhere are getting a great deal of pleasure from these top-notch home design-themed games.
If you’re keen to explore this particular genre for yourself, then below are some top video games that are focused on home renovation. From PC to console, there are some exceptional products out there.
Hometopia
When knowledgeable gamers think of this somewhat niche genre of gaming, titles like Hometopia might spring to mind. A sandbox home-building game with thousands of assets and customization options to check out, you can design your dream home in this enthralling release. Due to the title’s detailed package and its impressive graphics, you can immerse yourself in your project and bring your architectural plans to life. A game you’ll struggle to ignore once you dive in, Hometopia is adored by people around the world.
My Universe Interior Designer
After arriving in 2021 on numerous platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and the PS4, My Universe Interior Designer has entertained millions of budding interior designers. In this one, players have to channel their inner interior designer, all with the aim of executing a house design to perfection. You’ll have to focus on every detail here, such as paint color and furnishings, all with the aim of delivering for your expectant client.
The Tenants
Playable on digital platforms like Steam, The Tenants is a title where you become a landlord. With your tenants wanting constant improvements and causing damage, it’s up to you to keep your property in good condition. However, as you expand your rental empire, it becomes even more challenging. With various design tools to use and some excellent features to add to your portfolio of properties, The Tenants is a strong game from this specific genre.
The Sims
While The Sims isn’t solely focused on home renovation, the game’s build mode enables players to show off their creative side and embark on a special house design that the title’s in-game characters will enjoy spending time in. There are numerous iterations of this beloved series, many of which allow for extensive house design and customization.
Architect Life: A House Design Simulator
Another must-play release from this enticing category of gaming is Architect Life: A House Design Simulator, a game you can play on a PS5, an Xbox Series X/Series S, and on PC. A game where players have to bring a project to life, you’ll feel the pressure at times in this emotional rollercoaster. Inevitably, things won’t always go to plan, but it’s up to you to ensure your 3D plan looks the part in the end.
Demolish & Build 3
It’s fair to say that Demolish & Build 3’s interior design element isn’t as prominent as its demolition aspect, but there are still some notable design options for players to experience. Stepping into the shoes of a demolition company owner, it’s up to you to complete contracts and keep your demanding clients happy, all while enjoying some of the game’s renovation aspects. A title homeowners will enjoy dipping in and out of, Demolish & Build 3 is different to the aforementioned games, but it’s still well worth exploring.
