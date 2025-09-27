Video games focused on home renovation

For people with luxury homes, it’s common to complete extensive renovation projects. These real-life housing projects can also be experienced in the virtual environment, with people everywhere currently sampling a massive selection of gaming releases that focus on doing up houses.

Accessible on a wide range of commonly explored gaming platforms, these games are engaging, fun, and may even provide you with some inspiration for your own home makeover. Alongside playing Candy Crush, McLuck’s gold-themed games, and investing play money into tools and crops in Stardew Valley, gamers everywhere are getting a great deal of pleasure from these top-notch home design-themed games.

If you’re keen to explore this particular genre for yourself, then below are some top video games that are focused on home renovation. From PC to console, there are some exceptional products out there.