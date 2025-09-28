A Beginner's Guide to Cybersecurity for Smart Homeowners

Today's smart homes can contain dozens of connected devices, each representing a potential entry point for cybercriminals. Ryan Whitcher, Founder and CEO of Harmony Home Buyers, notes, "We're seeing more buyers specifically asking about the cybersecurity measures in place for smart home features. It's no longer just about the physical security of the property – digital security is becoming equally important."

The challenge lies in the fact that many smart home devices are designed with convenience rather than security as the primary concern. Unlike computers or smartphones that receive regular security updates, many IoT devices have limited security features and infrequent updates, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

Cord Thomas, President & COO of SkyRun, shares this observation: "Smart homes are incredibly appealing to modern buyers, but we always advise our clients to think about cybersecurity from day one. The investment in proper security measures pays dividends in peace of mind and actual protection."