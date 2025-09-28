Do Restaurants Sous Vide Steak: How Sous Vide Steak Drives Consistency and Cost Control

Sous vide means “under vacuum” in French. Steak is sealed in airtight packaging, then cooked in temperature-controlled water until it reaches the exact doneness desired. Unlike grilling or pan-searing where heat is applied unevenly, sous vide brings the whole piece of meat to one consistent temperature. That means no overcooked edges, no raw centers, and no guesswork for the cook. In a steakhouse, consistency matters as much as taste.

The method became popular with chefs trained in precision cooking, but the same benefits scale easily to high-volume restaurants. When managers ask what is sous vide steak and why it matters, the answer is tied to efficiency and repeatable outcomes.