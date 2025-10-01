How to Plan a Modern Kitchen: DIY Tips and When to Trust the Pros

1. Get Measurements Right

Measure your space at least twice before buying anything. Consider ceiling heights, awkward corners, and alcoves. Accurate measurements ensure your cabinets, appliances, and worktops fit without costly surprises.

2. Choose the Right Flat-Pack or Modular Units

Many modern kitchen suppliers now offer flat-pack units designed for DIY installation. They come with pre-drilled holes and clear instructions. This makes them relatively straightforward to assemble with basic tools.

3. Use Online Kitchen Planning Tools

Some trusted brands like Magnet offer free online kitchen planners where you can experiment with layouts, finishes, and storage solutions. This lets you visualise the final look before committing to purchases.

4. Learn Basic Skills in Advance

Even if you’re confident with a screwdriver, a DIY kitchen project requires more than just assembly. Be prepared to learn the basics of:

Cutting and fitting worktops.

Adjusting cabinet hinges and doors.

Installing plinths, panels, and handles.

Simple plumbing tasks like connecting a sink.

5. Invest in the Right Tools

DIY projects can be frustrating without the correct equipment. Essential tools include a spirit level, drill, jigsaw, and clamps. A sturdy workbench also makes cutting and assembling easier.

6. Budget Extra Time

DIY kitchens almost always take longer than expected, especially if you’re balancing the project with work or family. Plan ahead and accept that your kitchen might be out of action for a few weeks.

Pro Tip: Watch online tutorials before attempting each stage. Some reputable brands offer video guides that simplify tasks like hanging wall cabinets or cutting worktops.