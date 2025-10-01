Los Angeles Penthouses: A Guide to Elite Neighborhoods for Your Next Move

Let's be honest—Beverly Hills is still the place where people think "luxury" when they think LA. And there's a reason for that. Walking down Rodeo Drive on a Tuesday afternoon, you'll see Lamborghinis casually parked next to century-old palm trees, and somehow it all just works.

The penthouse game here is serious business. I'm talking about properties like The Residences at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where a friend of mine recently paid north of $25 million for what he calls "a small place." Small? The guy has a wine cellar bigger than most people's apartments. But that's Beverly Hills for you—everything is relative when you're dealing with this level of wealth.

What you need to know about moving here: the building managers don't mess around. I've seen million-dollar art collections held up for hours because someone didn't fill out form 47B in triplicate. These buildings have rules that would make a Swiss boarding school jealous. But once you're in? The concierge service is something else. Need a table at Nobu at 8 PM on a Saturday? Done. Want your car detailed while you're at dinner? Already handled.

The real draw isn't just the address—it's the ecosystem. Your neighbors include studio heads, tech moguls, and the occasional actual royalty. The conversations at the building's private gym might casually cover which private jet is better for trips to Aspen.