Packing Smart for NYC Moves Space-Saving Hacks & Best Practices
Moving home can be challenging, especially if this is the first time you’ve relocated. It’s completely normal to have hundreds of questions surrounding the move. Where do I start? How do I pack this? Or who will transport my stuff? That’s why it’s best to do your research first to properly prepare for moving day.
Moving home in New York brings its own set of obstacles, and Brooklyn movers have seen it all. From oversized furniture lowered through windows to fragile glass collections needing to be carefully relocated. All this while navigating New York’s busy sidewalks and even more congested streets.
So, let’s hear some of their space-saving hacks and top tips for making your move smooth.
Space-Saving Hacks
Whether you pack your belongings into your own vehicle, rent a van, or hire specialist Brooklyn movers, use the space you have wisely. Here are some space-saving hacks that could help you avoid multiple trips and coughing up extra cash in the process.
Declutter
Not everything you have in your current home needs to make its way to your new one. Moving is the perfect time to take a serious look at your possessions and remove anything you no longer have use of. You might find that you have two or three of the same item, mistakenly bought and forgotten about. In this case, offer the duplicates to friends or family.
You may have a particular aesthetic in mind for your new place, so your old decor might not fit the bill. Once trending homeware items can look dated. Swap them out for classic designs that look timeless. Moving home is the ideal opportunity to declutter and switch up your interior design game.
Color-coding
Whilst not a space-saving hack, this is a top tip. Labelling or color-coding boxes to correspond to a specific room or area of your home will save you time on unpacking day. This is especially useful if others are helping you to move. You can just tell them that all the blue-labeled boxes are for the bathroom, and red for the kitchen. Simple and effective.
Vacuum-packing
Although light in weight, bedding can take up a lot of space when packing. A great way to reduce its volume is to vacuum-pack things like duvets, throws, cushions, and pillows. This enables you to cram more textile items into a packing box.
Russian doll style
This tip is a great way to not only save space when packing but also to protect smaller, fragile items. Try nesting one object in another, mimicking a Russian doll effect.
For example, after wrapping with bubble wrap, place glass ornaments in vases or decorative boxes. Rather than wrapping and packing individually as small items can easily break or get lost in transit.
The same goes for jewellery. If you don’t store all your accessories in a jewellery box, you could alternatively pack them in a purse. However, make sure you add a label if you are packing things in this way, as you might forget the unconventional places you might have placed them.
Deconstruct your furniture
A helpful tip for flatpack furniture lovers is to deassemble items before moving day. Not only will you make your moving team happy, but this will keep the furniture in better condition. Table legs can easily get knocked during the moving process, but if they are removed and wrapped up, they are less likely to become scratched or damaged.
Obviously, deconstructing antiques is not advisable. Just leave them as they are. A professional moving company will know how to handle this type of furniture and ensure that it arrives at your new home in perfect condition.
Best Practices
While space-saving hacks can maximize your move, there are also best practices set out by industry experts you should follow for a smooth move. These are especially important when moving in New York, as a busy city can make moving slightly more challenging.
Start packing early
We understand that you still need to use many of the items you intend to pack, but this still doesn’t mean it should be left to the last minute. Start packing the items that you do not use on a regular basis first. For example, if you are moving in the summer, pack up your winter sweaters and bed linen.
Packing early reduces the stress leading up to moving day, as there might be other things to organize. So, don’t let late packing add to that growing list of things to do.
Create a survival kit
This is something no one really thinks about. Moving day can be just that, an entire day dedicated to relocating your belongings from A to B. So, how are you going to get through this physically demanding chore? You need a survival kit.
A moving day survival kit should contain water to keep you hydrated and snacks to sustain your energy. Also, think about cleaning supplies such as cloths and sprays so you can spot-clean before placing your cream couch in its new home. It may also be a good idea to have a first aid kit to hand in case you drop a box on your toe or cut yourself while manual handling.
If you’re super organized, you could also arrange a delivery of groceries for later in the day or scout out the local eateries to treat yourself after a hard day of moving home. After all, the moving process can be emotionally draining too, so stay nourished.
Contact building management
Become friends with the building management prior to moving-in day. They may be able to help keep elevators free and the lobby clear, enabling you and your movers to quickly and efficiently transport your belongings to their new home.
Building management personnel can also help you get around those perky parking challenges by securing permits. Getting a parking fine on your first day in your new place is an unexpected expense that you really don’t want.
Proper packaging
So many people fail to pack their precious possessions properly and suffer for it. Fragile items can’t just be placed in a box and loaded into the moving van. Especially considering New York traffic. All it takes is one emergency stop or swerve, and your belongings get flung around the back of the vehicle.
Use protective bubble wrap to pack fragile items individually, ensuring they cannot knock against any other objects during the move. Then place these items in a box with “fragile” stickers plastered all over it. This signals to the person carrying it to be extra careful. Also, use newspapers as further protective padding in between the items, and you are good to go.
Separate essentials
Picture this. You are now in your new home, surrounded by boxes. It’s already evening, and you are completely tired out from moving. Where are your essentials? Your comfy clothes, pjs, bedding, and toiletries? Are they all in individual boxes that you need to unpack?
This is a rookie mistake. The pros always pack their essential items in a separate box. So, all you have to do is open one box that evening, and you will have everything you need for the first night in your new place.
Measure doorways
An important tip is that if you have large furniture or are downsizing your property. Make sure that you measure doorways and hallways in advance.
Even if you do not know how exactly you will navigate these entryways, this might be useful information to give to your moving team. If they see a potential problem as a result of you handing over the measurements, they have the time to figure out an alternative plan. However, if this is sprung on them on the day of the move, it makes the situation more stressful.
Time your move
You might have a day in mind for your move. Though, have you considered what day of the week and time of day is best for moving? Before locking down the date, consider when will be the quieter time to move. Ensure that you do everything in your power to avoid rush hour in New York, or else you will significantly delay your moving schedule.
Also, remember that peak times may be more expensive. So, opt for off-peak days for a reduced rate. If you are unsure or want to get a better deal from your removal company, just ask. They will be happy to advise you and negotiate a price.
Hire NYC movers
Perhaps you are moving from out of state to New York City? If this is the case, you may want to opt for a company that knows your new area well. Out-of-towners may not have the experience to meander through NYC’s chaotic streets. This could complicate the move.
What you need are expert Manhattan or Brooklyn movers who are as familiar with the building layouts as they are with the city’s streets. This way, you can have peace of mind that your moving team has everything under control.
