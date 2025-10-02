The Smart Home's New Core: Strategic Heating and Energy Autonomy

The sophisticated back boiler is an unseen heat exchanger that revolutionises how your home uses energy. While the stove provides radiant heat to the room, the back boiler captures up to 70% of the residual heat that would typically be lost up the flue. This energy is then channelled directly into your existing central heating system.

This dual-action functionality allows the stove to perform the job of two separate appliances: providing primary room heat while simultaneously powering your radiators, underfloor heating, and domestic hot water. It's a highly efficient system that maximises the thermal energy from every log or pellet, providing the kind of performance optimisation expected in a high-end property.