Trends in Resort & Outdoor Guest Supplies for 2026
2026 may be detrimental to your visitor figures.Staying in the loop about current trends in resort and outdoor guest supplies can mean the difference between your establishment providing a top-class service and stagnating. With every new year, another resort opens its doors to discerning clientele. The danger with not updating your supplies is that these new resorts can quickly poach your hard-earned customer base.
By partnering with a prestigious supplier for all your premium resort needs, you can ensure that you provide your guests with the crème de la crème of hotel amenities, from luxurious bedding to fragrant bathroom products. All these will add to an unmissable experience at your Establishment.
Trends in Resort Guest Supplies
First, we’ll explore the current trend in resort and hotel guest supplies that will make your business stand out from the competition.
Sustainable luxury toiletries
Regardless of whether your guests come fully prepared with their own shower and bath supplies, every guest enjoys the sensory experience of using luxury hotel toiletries. However, what more and more guests do not like is the wastage that occurs from producing tiny, individual bottles of shower gel and shampoo.
The top trend in guest supplies is to source sustainable versions that don’t sacrifice the luxury element. These can be in the form of natural, cruelty-free toiletries packaged in recyclable wrapping. Or, even refillable options for fixed dispensers. This way the guests still get their luxury amenities, but without the cost to planet earth.
Organic, locally-sourced snacks and beverages
Equally important is the inclusion of organic produce. It is highly likely that your discerning guests will want the very best quality foods available, and this is often organically grown fruit and vegetables, as well as sustainably caught or reared fish and meat. Not providing these in 2026 may be detrimental to your visitor figures.
Premium in-room coffee machines
The simple pleasure of waking up and drinking a fresh, barista-style coffee on the balcony wearing only a bathrobe is incomparable for some. Being able to drink the first coffee of the day in the comfort of your resort suite is a sign that you are staying in a high-class establishment.
Whether your guests choose to use it or prefer to go to the local cafe or resort restaurant for their caffeine fix is not the point. It’s a status symbol, suggesting that the hotel room is immaculately equipped for its guests’ every need.
When choosing a coffee machine for your resort suites, opt for well-known brands such as Nespresso, as your customers are more likely to be familiar with these models. They are simple to use and just require coffee pods to produce a delicious hot beverage.
In-room wellness equipment
As many fitness fanatics attest, when a resort supplies them with wellness equipment, it can bring a smile to their faces. Knowing there is a freshly cleaned yoga mat and sports towel for them to use is a thoughtful touch. Exercise mats are bulky and hard to carry alongside regular luggage, so having one to borrow on-site is a great solution.
Other fitness or wellness equipment, such as a spa robe and flip flops, also makes life so much easier for your guests. Especially if your resort has an on-site fitness center, pool, and spa facilities.
OTC products
Offering over-the-counter healthcare products might be a good idea for larger resorts that are located quite a distance away from the local town. From headache pills to antiseptic sprays and insect bite relief cream, these are commonly purchased drugstore items that guests will have a use for.
Stocking sanitary products is also a must-have alongside all the usual drugstore offerings. There are many reasons menstruation can become irregular, and travelling is one of them. Your female guests will be pleased to see that you provide sanitary products in case they are caught Unaware.
Customized comfort
Premium hotels and resorts often offer their guests a chance to customize their bedding. A pillow menu provides them with options, from super soft to firm and even hypoallergenic varieties. This communicates to your guests that their comfort is paramount and that you see them as individuals.
You could go the extra mile and provide guests with relaxing aromatherapy pillow sprays and branded silk eye masks. It’s all about anticipating your guest’s comfort needs.
Tech essentials
In an increasingly technological age, your guests require more than a flat screen TV and fast WiFi. Wireless charging stations on-site and in each room allow guests not to have to worry about bringing a bundle of cables with them.
Portable speakers and earphones are also useful in case a guest has forgotten theirs. It happens. The rooms, especially if you provide business suites, should have a designated workspace area, so that your guests can work in peace.
Smart room accessories
Having voice-activated or app-controlled devices that can change the lighting and heating settings in each room is a sign that your resort has entered a new age. Keeping up to date with smart features shows your guests that you are continuously upgrading the resort and its features to provide them with the best possible experience.
Branded keepsakes
Even better if you inject some tasteful humor into your merchandise, branded keepsakes are a nice touch. For example, your marketing department could come up with a branded tote bag filled with useful and memorable goodies such as water bottles, vouchers, chic slippers, and an eye mask.
Guests can receive them on check-in and use them during their stay or take them home as a souvenir. Make sure that they are well-designed and made from quality materials as this will be a reflection of your resort and the standards it upholds.
Trends in Outdoor Guest Supplies
It’s not just the interiors that you need to focus on. Attention to detail should extend to the resort grounds too.
Eco-friendly outdoor dinnerware
For safety reasons, glassware and conventional dinnerware may not be suitable for a poolside setting. That’s not to say that you can serve your guests with plastic disposable dishes and cups. However, you could opt for chic compostable wooden cutlery and eco-friendly cups, or even provide your guests with branded water bottles.
Sustainable outdoor lighting
Look to solar energy solutions for your resort’s outdoor lighting. This will not only demonstrate to your guests the hotel’s eco-conscious values, but it can also help cut down energy costs. Think magical LED fairy lights to create ambiance and solar-powered torches planted beside footpaths to light the way.
This may also spark thoughts about turning to solar energy for the rest of the resort. With many businesses making the move to solar power and other sustainable energy sources, it might be a positive investment for the future.
Innovative outdoor poolside furniture
Poolside furniture can be uninspirational in less prestigious premises. White plastic loungers scream dated decor and don’t account for personal seating preferences. Not everyone wants to lie down flat by the pool.
Instead, you could opt for elegantly bohemian poolside solutions, such as oversized bean bags, hammocks, swing chairs, and beach-style cabanas. These are comfortable, highly Instagrammable, and allow your guests to lounge in style.
In addition to seating, outdoor fire pits are growing in popularity. These are especially crowd- pleasing on cooler evenings, where guests can enjoy the gentle warmth from flickering flames and relax to ambient music.
Dining al fresco
Talking about fire, a huge trend in the culinary world is sourdough pizza made the traditional way. Investing in an outside pizza oven is a top idea, catering to guests who enjoy a casual meal rather than a multi-course dining experience.
It’s a full-on sensory event. Guests can customize their pizzas and watch as the magic happens and the pizza dough puffs up. Then, they can enjoy the authentic taste of stone-baked pizza. The main dish can be accompanied by an on-site cocktail and mocktail cart, so guests can spend the entire evening relaxing under the stars.
Photo points
A popular feature of many holiday resorts is a location on-site where guests can take a memorable picture. This could be a swing decorated with floral garlands overlooking a spot to watch the sunset, or a frame with the name of the resort above it.
Guests will leave with a beautiful memory of the hotel they stayed at, but there’s more to it than that, especially if you add a hashtag or the name of your resort to the photo point. Anytime this is shared on social media, you get free, user-generated content and spread the good word about the resort.
