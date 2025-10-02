Understanding Social Security Disability Claims: What You Need to Know

SSDI is essentially an insurance program. Over your working years, payroll taxes (FICA) fund the system. If you become disabled and meet certain work-history and earnings thresholds, you may qualify to receive SSDI benefits. Importantly:

You must have paid sufficient Social Security taxes (through your work)

Your “insured status” generally remains for a period after your last work date (often up to 5 years)

You must have become disabled prior to your “date last insured”

The monthly benefit amount depends on your work and contribution history

By contrast, SSI is a means-tested benefit aimed at individuals with limited financial resources who may or may not have a substantial work history. To qualify for SSI:

You must meet strict income and asset (resource) limits

The same disability standards as SSDI apply

In some cases, a person may receive both SSI and SSDI if their earned SSDI benefit is low

For many potential claimants, SSDI is the more straightforward route—but when you lack sufficient work credits, SSI might provide a valuable alternative.