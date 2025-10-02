Understanding Social Security Disability Claims: What You Need to Know
When you suffer a serious illness or injury that prevents you from working, obtaining the benefits you deserve through the Social Security system can feel like navigating a maze. Yet millions of Americans rely on Social Security Claims to secure financial support when disability strikes. At Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons, we help clients traverse that maze—turning paperwork and red tape into real results.
In this article, we’ll cover:
What “Social Security Disability” means
The difference between SSDI and SSI
Key eligibility requirements
The application (and appeal) process
Common pitfalls and how an attorney helps
1. What “Social Security Disability” Means
The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) administers programs that compensate individuals whose medical conditions prevent them from working. Although many people use “disability benefits” as a blanket term, there are really two main programs under which you might seek benefits:
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI)
Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Each program has distinct eligibility rules, documentation requirements, and benefit structures.
2. SSDI vs. SSI: What’s the Difference?
SSDI is essentially an insurance program. Over your working years, payroll taxes (FICA) fund the system. If you become disabled and meet certain work-history and earnings thresholds, you may qualify to receive SSDI benefits. Importantly:
You must have paid sufficient Social Security taxes (through your work)
Your “insured status” generally remains for a period after your last work date (often up to 5 years)
You must have become disabled prior to your “date last insured”
The monthly benefit amount depends on your work and contribution history
By contrast, SSI is a means-tested benefit aimed at individuals with limited financial resources who may or may not have a substantial work history. To qualify for SSI:
You must meet strict income and asset (resource) limits
The same disability standards as SSDI apply
In some cases, a person may receive both SSI and SSDI if their earned SSDI benefit is low
For many potential claimants, SSDI is the more straightforward route—but when you lack sufficient work credits, SSI might provide a valuable alternative.
3. Key Eligibility Requirements
To qualify under SSDI or SSI, claimants must satisfy several core criteria. Some of the major rules include:
A qualifying disability
Your medical condition must be severe, expected to last at least 12 consecutive months, or result in death.
You must show that you cannot perform your prior work and also cannot adjust to other work based on your age, education, and work experience.
Work credits / insured status (for SSDI)
A fixed number of “credits” must have been earned through paying Social Security taxes.
Your insured status often expires after you stop working; thus, you must become disabled while still insured.
Documentation and medical evidence
You must document your condition thoroughly: physicians’ reports, imaging, lab data, treatment records, and other objective evidence.
Sometimes you’ll need to submit relationships between your limitations and work tasks.
Income, assets, and resource thresholds (for SSI)
SSI imposes strict limits on countable assets (e.g. certain real property or cash). If your assets exceed thresholds, you may be disqualified.
Income (earned or unearned) may reduce your benefit or disqualify you entirely.
4. The Application and Appeal Process
Filing for a Social Security Claim can be straightforward in principle—but in practice, it is laden with obstacles. Many initial applications are denied, and you may need to appeal. Here is a general outline of the process:
a) Initial Application
You submit a detailed application to the SSA, accompanied by medical records, work history, and supporting documentation.
b) Reconsideration / Review
If your application is denied (which is common), you must request reconsideration. At this stage, the SSA reexamines the decision.
c) Hearing / Administrative Law Judge (ALJ)
If reconsideration fails, you can request a hearing before an ALJ. This is often the first real opportunity to present testimony or new evidence.
d) Appeals Council Review
If the ALJ denies benefits, you may request review by the Appeals Council, which can affirm, reverse, or remand the decision.
e) Federal Court
If the appeal to the Council fails, the final step is filing a civil action in federal court.
Because nearly three-quarters of SSDI applications are denied initially, and a similar majority are denied at reconsideration, effective legal representation often makes the difference. (Statistics likewise show that claimants with legal representation at the hearing level earn favorable outcomes at a higher rate.)
5. Common Pitfalls — And Why You Need a Lawyer
Below are recurring mistakes and problems in Social Security Claims—and how having experienced counsel helps you avoid or overcome them:
Incomplete or inconsistent documentation
Missing exams, gaps in medical records, or conflicting statements can sink a claim.
Wrong or underdeveloped medical evidence
Many claimants fail to present the level of detail or connection between impairments and functional limitations.
Missing deadlines
Appeals must usually be pursued within strict time frames. Missing a deadline may forfeit your rights.
Failure to understand residual functional capacity (RFC)
The SSA uses RFC to assess how much work you can still perform. Miscalculating or overestimating your functional limitations can cause your claim to be undervalued.
Choosing the wrong representative
Some attorneys lack the specialized experience in disability law—leading to weaker strategies, late filings, or ineffective appeals.
An experienced disability attorney can:
Shape your medical narrative to align with SSA criteria
Identify and close gaps in evidence
Draft persuasive briefs, cross-examination, and direct exam strategies
Navigator internal SSA policies and safeguard deadlines
Maximize your chance of success at every stage, including hearing and appeals
6. Why Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons?
When clients search for “Social Security Claims” assistance, they deserve a law firm that brings both skill and empathy. Here’s what sets Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons apart:
Decades of experience
Firm partner Philip Ryan has nearly 30 years of experience in SSDI/SSI law, handling over 3,000 hearings.
He authored Seven Costly Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Social Security Disability Claim (and how to avoid making them).
No-win, no-fee structure
The firm does not charge an attorney’s fee unless benefits are approved, as permitted by SSA rules.
Comprehensive handling
From initial application to appeals, the firm handles documentation, representation, medical coordination, and advocacy.
Client-oriented focus
The firm aims to reduce delays, minimize stress, and act as a committed advocate—so you can focus on recovery, not bureaucracy.
Reputation and results
With a strong rating (4.5/5 on Google), and a track record of disability approvals even without a hearing, the firm has earned solid public trust.
Final Thoughts & Next Steps
If you are disabled and unable to work, you don’t have to navigate Social Security’s processes alone. Pursuing Social Security Claims calls for precision, strategy, and advocacy—qualities that a dedicated firm like Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons provides every day.
If you’re ready to discuss your situation, the first step is to reach out for a free consultation. The sooner you act—especially while your medical history is fresh and your documentation is available—the stronger your prospects may be.
You deserve someone fighting for you as strongly as you’ve fought for your own stability. Let Ryan Bisher Ryan & Simons walk with you through this process—turning “claim” into a reality.
