Travel in Style: Jetsetters Share Exclusive Destinations on Threads

Luxury travellers and lifestyle influencers have no shortage of platforms to post on. So why is Threads becoming their go-to for stylish travel content?

Authenticity over filters – While Instagram feeds can feel overly curated, Threads gives creators a chance to share more unfiltered thoughts and stories, making travel posts feel more real.

Community-driven engagement – Instead of broadcasting to a passive audience, Threads allows conversations. Travellers connect directly with others who share a passion for hidden gems and boutique experiences.

Early adopter advantage – Because Threads is still growing, visibility is often higher for creators who post consistently. Jetsetters benefit from standing out early while the competition is lower than on Instagram.

Cross-platform potential – Since Threads is linked to Instagram, many influencers seamlessly expand their reach between both platforms, doubling exposure for their trips.

Jetsetters use Threads to spark conversations on luxury travel, share cultural discoveries, and highlight exclusive places that remain under the radar.

These conversations often lead to curated lists of stylish escapes, with certain destinations appearing again and again.

Let’s look at some of the most talked-about spots jetsetters are showcasing.