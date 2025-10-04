Australia’s Subclass 866 Visa: Do You Qualify?

To qualify for the Subclass 866 Visa, applicants must meet several requirements. Firstly, they must be in Australia when they apply. They mustn't be subject to an existing visa cancellation or refusal. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate a need for protection due to fear of persecution in their home country.

A key aspect of eligibility is proving that returning to their home country would expose them to significant harm. This harm could be due to factors such as race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. Without strong evidence to back up your statements, your application won't stand out.