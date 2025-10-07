Best Places to Buy YouTube Views: 2 Trusted Sites

Media Mister suits creators who want to buy real YouTube views. Founded in 2012, they bring over a decade of operating experience.

What Choose Media Mister

You receive YouTube views that arrive gradually to keep the growth line steady, with simple URL-only ordering and no account access. They publish a 30-day money-back policy and a 60-day retention warranty for normal drops, plus a help center and live chat and email support if you need help before or after checkout.

Payments include major cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and cryptocurrency through well-known processors. If you plan a series, the pacing works for Shorts, long videos, premieres, and replays without sharp jumps. Country-targeted options are available when you want to focus on specific markets.

Packages and Timing

500 YouTube live stream views: from $16, gradual rollout.

10000 shorts views for $161, drip-feed delivery in 7-9 days.

Pros

Gradual delivery for a smooth growth curve.

30-day refund plus 60-day retention guarantee.

Live chat and email support.

Cards, wallets, crypto accepted via trusted gateways.

Targeted options available across many countries.

Cons

Large orders take longer to deliver due to gradual pacing.

Buyer Quotes

“Very happy with the service which was almost instant. Customer service was on par with the best businesses in the industry. Will use again and I would recommend to others as well.” — Peter Brabyn

“I have ordered services of Media Mister to promote my vlog on Youtube and believe me it is wonderful service that they have provided to me. I got an extraordinary result that accelerated my business. Thanks Media Mister for the 50,000 real Youtube views” — Morgan Hargreaves