Best Places to Buy YouTube Views: 2 Trusted Sites
YouTube keeps growing. In June 2025, YouTube’s CEO said Shorts are averaging about 200 billion daily views, which shows how strong discovery is right now. If your video is new, early view flow helps it get tested with more people. Buying views can be a small, safe boost when delivery is paced and policies are clear. This guide shows you where to buy YouTube views safely and how to do it the right way with a side-by-side comparison of two trusted sites.
One-Sentence Verdict
Media Mister is the best place to buy YouTube views because they use gradual delivery and publish a 30-day money-back policy with a 60-day retention warranty in plain words.
2 Trusted Sites to Purchase YouTube Views
1) Media Mister – Best for Real YouTube Views
Media Mister suits creators who want to buy real YouTube views. Founded in 2012, they bring over a decade of operating experience.
What Choose Media Mister
You receive YouTube views that arrive gradually to keep the growth line steady, with simple URL-only ordering and no account access. They publish a 30-day money-back policy and a 60-day retention warranty for normal drops, plus a help center and live chat and email support if you need help before or after checkout.
Payments include major cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and cryptocurrency through well-known processors. If you plan a series, the pacing works for Shorts, long videos, premieres, and replays without sharp jumps. Country-targeted options are available when you want to focus on specific markets.
Packages and Timing
500 YouTube live stream views: from $16, gradual rollout.
10000 shorts views for $161, drip-feed delivery in 7-9 days.
Pros
Gradual delivery for a smooth growth curve.
30-day refund plus 60-day retention guarantee.
Live chat and email support.
Cards, wallets, crypto accepted via trusted gateways.
Targeted options available across many countries.
Cons
Large orders take longer to deliver due to gradual pacing.
Buyer Quotes
“Very happy with the service which was almost instant. Customer service was on par with the best businesses in the industry. Will use again and I would recommend to others as well.” — Peter Brabyn
“I have ordered services of Media Mister to promote my vlog on Youtube and believe me it is wonderful service that they have provided to me. I got an extraordinary result that accelerated my business. Thanks Media Mister for the 50,000 real Youtube views” — Morgan Hargreaves
2) GetAFollower – Best for Targeted YouTube Views
GetAFollower suits creators who want to buy targeted YouTube views. Founded in 2011, they have long-running experience in social services. Countries include the USA, Brazil, France, UAE, Germany and many more.
Why Choose Media Mister
You buy YouTube views delivered on a drip-feed schedule with estimate windows that scale by size. The page lists packages from 1,000 to 1,000,000 views and shows a 2 to 40 day delivery span, so you can match pacing to launches or a weekly upload plan.
They have a 30-day money-back policy for non-delivery cases. You can reach live chat or email, and a knowledge base covers quick questions. Payments include cards, major wallets, and crypto through secure processors.
Packages and Timing
1000 Thailand YouTube Views: $21, delivered in 2 to 3 days.
2500 Worldwide shorts views: $34, delivered in 3 to 4 days.
Pros
Clear drip-feed pacing and visible time windows.
Scale from 1k to 1M for larger pushes.
30-day refund terms posted.
Live chat and email listed, with a help center.
Cards, wallets, crypto payment supported.
Cons
Chat support is not round-the-clock.
Buyer Quotes
“I purchased 5,000 YouTube High Retention Views, and the difference in watch time was noticeable right away. The views didn’t just bump the numbers—they helped push my video in the algorithm. This is exactly what I needed to improve audience retention and get better exposure. Everything looked organic and smooth.” — Maximilian Green
“Using GetAFollower for YouTube Shorts Views was a smart move. The views came in steadily and looked completely organic. I really appreciated the country-specific options—I targeted my region, and it helped my content reach the right audience. The boost in visibility and engagement felt authentic and gave my Shorts the traction they needed.” — Hank Funding
How We Chose These Two YouTube View Providers
Service pages first
We checked each brand’s YouTube Views page and linked policy pages only, so details match what you see before checkout; anything not posted publicly was not used.
Delivery clarity
We required plain wording about pacing and an estimate window you can plan around; vague timing was a red flag.
Protections in writing
A simple money-back policy and visible retention or refill terms had to be present before buying.
Order safety
URL-only ordering was required for a normal views purchase; this keeps your channel secure and reduces order mistakes.
Payment options
We preferred providers with cards and modern wallets; crypto support counted as a plus and is available on both sites.
Track record and support
We noted years in market and looked for live chat, email, and a help center to make follow-up easier.
Reasons to Purchase YouTube Views
Faster testing
A small stream of views gives your video a real shot fast, so you can test two titles or two thumbnails in days instead of weeks. You quickly see what people click and keep the better option, which speeds up your learning loop for the next upload.
Early social proof
A rising count makes people more willing to click and watch, especially if your topic and intro are strong. That can lift watch time and help Suggested systems try your video with more viewers.
Smoother launches
For premieres and live replays, a paced plan keeps momentum going after the event ends. A steady curve helps your replay enter more tests in Browse and Suggested over the next few days.
Better partner optics
Brands and collaborators skim recent view lines first, and a calm, steady curve looks healthier than a sudden spike. It shows you plan releases and watch results, which helps a first call go well.
Posting momentum
Seeing progress makes it easier to keep your schedule, which is what grows channels over time. You ship the next video on time, try a better hook, and keep thumbnails clear.
How to Buy YouTube Views Safely
Pick one video with a clear hook and goal.
Start with a small package to learn the numbers.
Choose gradual or drip-feed pacing to match your calendar.
Paste the exact video URL at checkout; never share a password.
Pay with a method you use often and save the receipt.
Track views, watch time, and retention daily for one week.
Scale only if the metrics stay healthy on their own.
FAQ
What is the best site to buy YouTube views?
Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube views because they pair gradual delivery with a 30-day refund and a 60-day retention policy.
Do I need to share my password to order?
No, both sites use a public video URL and standard checkout steps so you can order without giving account access.
How long does delivery take?
Media Mister frames delivery as gradual and size-based, while GetAFollower shows 2–40 days depending on the package chosen.
Can I buy views for Shorts or live videos?
Yes, both cover multiple YouTube surfaces, and GetAFollower also lists Shorts and Live packages with clear starting prices.
What payment options can I use?
Media Mister supports cards, popular wallets, and crypto; GetAFollower lists cards, wallets, and crypto with a payment methods page.
Increase YouTube Views the Smart Way
YouTube is busy and fast, but a simple plan works. Start with a small, paced order, watch your analytics, and keep posting on schedule. If you want one place to begin, Media Mister is our top pick for buying YouTube views thanks to gradual delivery and written refund and retention cover. Begin with a test package, learn from the data, and keep improving titles, thumbnails, and intros. That steady mix is what lasts.
