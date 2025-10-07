Handling Friendships When Your Best Friend Starts Dating: Tips by Latamour

When a best friend begins a new relationship, their attention and priorities naturally change. This doesn’t mean your friendship is at risk, but it may require adjustments. Latamour emphasizes the importance of acknowledging this shift without judgment.

Research by the CDC shows that strong social connections—like friendships—are essential for mental and physical well-being, providing support during life’s changes and challenges (cdc.gov). Your friend is exploring a romantic connection, which is a normal part of life, and your role as a friend can adapt without losing its essence.