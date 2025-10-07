How To Choose the Right Test Coverage and QA Tools?

Test coverage is a way to measure how much of your code, functionality, or requirements are covered by your tests. It’s a way to answer the question, “Are we testing enough?”

There are several types of coverage:

Code coverage : The percentage of the codebase tested by tests.

Requirement Coverage : The number of requirements or user stories that have tests associated to them.

Coverage scenarios: The number of business processes or end-to-end processes that you validate.

These metrics are automatically measured with modern test coverage tools. They tell not only how many tests are provided, but also whether critical areas are being tested. Coverage is important because it highlights gaps in testing that teams might otherwise overlook.