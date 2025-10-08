When to Replace Heat Pump

A heat pump is a reliable and efficient way to heat and cool your home, offering year-round comfort.

But like all appliances, it has a limited lifespan, and eventually, it will need to be replaced.

Knowing when to replace a heat pump can help you avoid sudden breakdowns and the frustration of dealing with a malfunctioning system during extreme weather.

In this post, we’ll explore key signs that indicate it might be time to replace a heat pump and provide tips on how to extend its life for as long as possible.