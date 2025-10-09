Garage Decluttering Made Simple

Prevent recluttering by scheduling quarterly mini-declutters—spend an hour sorting and tidying. Set rules, like a one-in, one-out policy for new items. Keep a donation box in the garage for things you no longer need, and drop it off when full. Take photos of the organized space to remind yourself of the goal. Involve family members to share responsibility, making maintenance a team effort.

Decluttering your garage is about creating a functional, stress-free space. By planning, sorting decisively, using tools like a roll off dumpster, optimizing storage, and maintaining regularly, you can transform chaos into order. Start small, stay focused, and enjoy the benefits of a garage that works for you. A tidy space not only saves time but also brings peace of mind, letting you focus on what matters most.