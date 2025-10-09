How instant games differ from traditional draw games
Two of the most popular games of chance available at many licensed Lottery sites are instant games and traditional draw games like POWERBALL© and MEGA MILLIONS. While both are based on chance, they differ in how you play them and when you get your results.
Not sure which type suits your gameplay preferences better? Here's how they compare.
What are instant games?
Instant games—called iNSTANTS when you play online—give you results straight away. You pick a game, reveal symbols or numbers, and see your outcome immediately on your screen.
Each result comes from a secure random number generator (RNG), so it's fair and not affected at all by previous plays. If you prefer physical tickets, scratch-offs work the same way – you scratch to reveal hidden symbols or numbers that show whether you've won a prize.
What are traditional draw games?
These include the big multi-state games like POWERBALL©, MEGA MILLIONS®, and LOTTO AMERICA©, plus state games such as Cash25, Daily 3, and Daily 4.
With these games, you pick numbers from a set range and wait for a scheduled drawing to see if your numbers match the ones drawn. Drawings happen at set times—anywhere from daily to twice a week—and prizes can depend on how many of your numbers match and what features you’ve activated.
The main differences
Timing
With instant games, you know your result immediately. Whether it's tapping on your phone or scratching a ticket, you'll find out the outcome within seconds.
Draw games make you wait. Depending on which game you've chosen, that could be a few hours or several days between buying your ticket and getting results. However, this does mean that state-wide or multi-state jackpots have the chance to grow as more people purchase tickets.
How you play
Instant games are a bit more interactive in the sense that you might reveal matching symbols, watch animations, or unlock bonus rounds.
Draw games are often more straightforward. You pick your numbers (or use Quick Pick to randomly select them for you), buy your ticket, then wait. There's nothing else to do once you've made your purchase.
Prize amounts
iNSTANTS tend to offer smaller but more frequent payouts. Each game shows its prize structure and odds, so you can pick the best version for you.
Draw games are famous for their huge jackpots. POWERBALL© and MEGA MILLIONS® sometimes start in the tens of millions and can grow much bigger when nobody wins.
When you can play
You can play instant games whenever you want through digital platforms or by buying physical tickets. All you need is to be within a licensed state like West Virginia and have a stable internet connection.
Draw games have deadlines. You need to buy your ticket before the cut-off time, then wait for the scheduled draw. Some games let you enter multiple future drawings at once.
Claiming any winnings
If you play iNSTANTS online, any winnings usually go straight into your Lottery account, and you’ll receive instructions on how to withdraw them.
With draw games, you need to check your ticket against the drawn numbers first, then claim your prize. Larger wins might need extra paperwork or an in-person visit to headquarters.
Which game type suits you?
It really comes down to what you prefer:
Want quick results? Instant games are probably your thing. Prefer the chance of massive jackpots and don't mind waiting for draws? Traditional draw games might be better.
Both types are games of chance with clear rules and published prize structures. Whether you're playing online or at a shop, the best choice depends on how you like to play, your bankroll and preferences.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.