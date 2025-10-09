Legal Responsibilities of Truck Drivers on the Road

Truck drivers don’t just follow one set of rules. They must follow both federal laws and state laws. Federal laws are made for the whole country, and state laws are just for Tennessee. Sometimes they overlap, but sometimes Tennessee adds its own special rules.

For example, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) apply to trucks that go across state lines. That’s called interstate commerce. Tennessee also has laws for trucks that only drive inside the state, which is called intrastate commerce. If drivers or companies don’t follow these rules, they can get into big trouble, and accidents can happen.

Some of the rules are about the driver; others are about the trucks, like how heavy they can be. Tennessee even has rules about how to secure loose materials in the back of a truck so they don’t spill all over the road.