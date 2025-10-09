Legal Responsibilities of Truck Drivers on the Road
Knoxville has lots of highways that connect different places, such as Interstate 40 and Interstate 75, which are always busy with trucks. These highways carry food, clothes, and other stuff across the state and beyond. That also means Knoxville sees its fair share of truck accidents.
For example, in just one year, more than 600 big truck crashes happened in Tennessee, and Knoxville roads were part of those numbers. Because of all this, when someone gets hurt in a truck accident here, they might call a Knoxville truck accident lawyer to figure out what went wrong and who is legally responsible.
Federal and State Rules Truck Drivers Must Follow
Truck drivers don’t just follow one set of rules. They must follow both federal laws and state laws. Federal laws are made for the whole country, and state laws are just for Tennessee. Sometimes they overlap, but sometimes Tennessee adds its own special rules.
For example, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR) apply to trucks that go across state lines. That’s called interstate commerce. Tennessee also has laws for trucks that only drive inside the state, which is called intrastate commerce. If drivers or companies don’t follow these rules, they can get into big trouble, and accidents can happen.
Some of the rules are about the driver; others are about the trucks, like how heavy they can be. Tennessee even has rules about how to secure loose materials in the back of a truck so they don’t spill all over the road.
Legal Responsibilities of Drivers
Every driver on the road has the following as their legal responsibilities:
Getting the Right License
Truck drivers can’t just hop into a big rig without training. They need a special license called a CDL, which stands for Commercial Driver’s License. To get one in Tennessee, they must pass tests to prove they know what they’re doing.
In the state, drivers aged 18 to 20 can get a CDL but are restricted to driving only within the state. Drivers must be at least 21 to drive commercial vehicles across state lines.
Drivers also need to keep their records clean. The law says trucking companies have to keep track of a driver’s history for at least three years. That history includes any traffic tickets, suspensions, or disqualifications. This is important because a driver with a bad record could be a danger on the road.
Adhering to Weight and Size Limits
Trucks can’t be bigger than the law says; the maximum weight allowed is 800,000 pounds. They can’t be wider than 8 feet. They can’t be taller than 13 feet 6 inches. If a truck is too tall or too heavy, it can crash, break the road, or hit a bridge. That is why these rules are there.
When trucks carry stuff, it must be loaded the right way. If it is not even or not tied down properly, the truck can tip over. Truck drivers must check the load and make sure it is safe.
Hours of Service and Rest
Truck drivers can’t just drive forever. The law says how long they can drive and when they must rest.
Drivers can drive for 11 hours after resting for 10 hours. But they can’t be on duty for more than 14 hours a day. They also need to take a 30-minute break if they’ve been driving for 8 hours straight.
And they can’t work more than 60 hours in 7 days or 70 hours in 8 days. If they do, they must take 34 hours off to reset.
Staying Away from Drugs, Alcohol, and Distractions
Truck drivers must stay sober and focused. Tennessee law says they can’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. If they do, they can be fined, lose their license, or even go to jail.
They also can’t use cell phones unless they’re hands-free. Texting while driving a truck that weighs thousands of pounds is extremely dangerous. That’s why the fine for breaking this rule can be up to $250 in Tennessee.
Key Takeaways
Truck drivers have many legal responsibilities, like limits on hours, weight, and cargo safety.
They must follow both federal rules and Tennessee laws.
They need a CDL license and a clean driving record.
They must inspect and maintain their trucks regularly.
Drugs, alcohol, and distractions like phones are not allowed.
If they break the rules and cause accidents, they can be held liable.
