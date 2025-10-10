Is the future of hair care solid?

Often, yes. It depends on the formula and your hair. The newer bars use gentler surfactants (for example, sodium cocoyl isethionate) that whip up a creamy lather and rinse clean without that squeaky, over-scrubbed feel. SCI is widely considered mild compared to harsher detergents like sodium lauryl sulfate, which is why it shows up in many “soft-foam” cleansers.

Quick gut check after rinsing: roots feel fresh, crown isn’t tight, fingers glide through. If not—wrong bar, not wrong format.