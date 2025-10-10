Is the MG Astor Worth Buying in 2025?
The MG Astor has become one of the most recognisable names in India’s competitive SUV market. Positioned as a mid-size SUV, it brings together premium styling, a feature-rich interior, and advanced safety technology. But in 2025, with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun vying for attention, does the Astor still make sense? This article breaks down its strengths, drawbacks, and overall value to answer whether it’s worth buying this year.
Stylish Design That Turns Heads
If road presence matters to you, the MG Astor doesn’t disappoint. With its bold celestial grille, Hawkeye LED headlamps, R17 machined alloys, and silver skid plates, the SUV is designed to stand out. Inside, the dual-tone Sangria Red cabin paired with layered leatherette upholstery adds a premium feel. The digital instrument cluster and panoramic sunroof complete the luxury SUV vibe.
The Astor scores high on design and interior finish, especially for buyers seeking a car that looks more expensive than it is.
Comfort and Convenience Features
The Astor offers plenty of creature comforts:
Front ventilated seats.
6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.
Rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps.
Rear 60:40 split seat with rear AC vents.
Digital Bluetooth® Key with sharing option.
Its 25.7 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with i-SMART 2.0 connectivity and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay ensures that long drives are never boring.
With features usually reserved for higher-end SUVs, the Astor delivers excellent value in comfort and convenience.
Safety: Segment-Leading Credentials
Safety is one of Astor’s strongest selling points. It offers 49+ safety features, including:
Six airbags.
Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and traction control.
Hill hold and hill descent control.
360-degree camera.
All-wheel disc brakes.
What sets it apart is Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) — a first in the segment. This includes:
Adaptive cruise control.
Lane keep assist and lane departure prevention.
Automatic emergency braking (pedestrian and vehicle).
Blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
For buyers prioritising active safety, the Astor is ahead of most of its rivals.
Technology and Connectivity
The Astor is equipped with 80+ connected car features via the i-SMART 2.0 suite astor-brochure
Highlights include:
Voice recognition with Hinglish commands.
Built-in Jio Saavn app with a premium subscription.
Remote access to AC, door locks, and vehicle health checks via smartphone.
Smartwatch compatibility for modern users.
The Astor appeals strongly to tech-savvy buyers who want seamless connectivity and smart controls.
Engine and Driving Dynamics
The Astor comes with a 1.5L VTi-Tech petrol engine, producing 110 PS and 144 Nm of torque, available with either a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission. While this setup ensures smooth and reliable performance, it’s more about refinement than outright power.
Pros: It is comfortable for city driving, has refined gearbox options, and has three steering modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic).
Cons: There is no turbo-petrol or diesel engine option, which rivals like the Creta and Seltos offer. Enthusiasts might find the performance underwhelming compared to German rivals like the Kushaq or Taigun.
Great for buyers seeking a relaxed, efficient daily drive, but not the top pick for performance enthusiasts.
Variants and Pricing
The MG Astor is available in five trims: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.
Sprint (entry-level): ₹9.65 lakh.
Mid-level variants (Shine/Select): ₹11.20 – ₹13.42 lakh.
Sharp Pro: ₹13.23 lakh.
Savvy Pro (top-end): ₹15.16 lakh.
Dual-tone options cost an additional ₹20,000.
The pricing undercuts many rivals at the entry level, while still offering segment-first features.
Ownership and Value
MG backs the Astor with a 3-year/unlimited km warranty, 3-year roadside assistance, and 3 free labour services. Extended warranty and service packages are also available, giving buyers peace of mind.
Strong warranty coverage makes it attractive for long-term ownership.
Pros and Cons of the MG Astor
Pros:
Stylish design with premium interiors.
Segment-first features like ventilated seats and Bluetooth® key.
Level-2 ADAS safety suite.
80+ connected features with Hinglish voice commands.
Competitive starting price.
Cons:
No diesel engine option.
Performance is adequate but not thrilling.
MG’s service network is smaller compared to Hyundai and Kia.
Final Thoughts: Worth Buying in 2025?
The MG Astor is worth buying in 2025 if you’re looking for a tech-packed, safe, and stylish SUV that offers value for money. It’s especially appealing to families, first-time SUV buyers, and tech enthusiasts who want modern features without stretching the budget.
However, if engine variety or a wide dealer/service network is your top priority, rivals like the Hyundai Creta or Kia Seltos may offer more flexibility.
Overall, the Astor continues to deliver a strong proposition in India’s SUV market by blending style, smart tech, and safety in a value-driven package.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.