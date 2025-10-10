Is the MG Astor Worth Buying in 2025?

If road presence matters to you, the MG Astor doesn’t disappoint. With its bold celestial grille, Hawkeye LED headlamps, R17 machined alloys, and silver skid plates, the SUV is designed to stand out. Inside, the dual-tone Sangria Red cabin paired with layered leatherette upholstery adds a premium feel. The digital instrument cluster and panoramic sunroof complete the luxury SUV vibe.

The Astor scores high on design and interior finish, especially for buyers seeking a car that looks more expensive than it is.