Looking for Travel Insurance in India Online? Comparing the Best Platforms in 2025

International and domestic travel always offer exciting opportunities. But it also raises an important question: how prepared are travellers for unexpected disruptions like flight cancellations, medical emergencies abroad, or even lost baggage?

Such incidents can quickly turn a smooth journey into a stressful and costly experience. Isn't this why travel insurance in India has become less of an option and more of a necessity? Today, digital platforms make it easier than ever to compare policies, evaluate features, and buy travel insurance online within minutes.

This blog explores the current landscape of travel insurance, compares the best platforms available in 2025, and highlights the factors every traveller should consider before selecting a policy.